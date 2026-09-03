Pirates’ Konnor Griffin Announcement Will Fire Up Every Fan

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best future talents in baseball in Konnor Griffin and they may finally have him healthy again.

The Pirates released a video on Twitter, which was a highlight compilation of Griffin and the great things he's done in his rookie season.

It ends with the words from Pirates play-by-play announcer Joe Block, who says, "Griffin, welcome back!"

This most likely signals that the Pirates are bringing back Konnor Griffin, who has missed the past two months with an injury.

Konnor Griffin's Injury Overview

Griffin tore the sagittal band in his left ring finger, which covers the knuckle, works with extending the fingers and protects that part of the hand.

He suffered it on July 5 on a diving play in the 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, which was a random play and not one where he made contact with another player.

The Pirates quickly shut Griffin down, avoiding permanent damage, and had him undergo a long rehab, which included placing his three outer fingers on his left hand in a splint for six weeks .

Jul 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) fields a ground ball against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin eventually came out of the splint about two weeks ago and moved his rehab down to Bradenton, Fla., where he focused on his recovery full-time.

He played three games on his rehab assignment , one with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 30, and two with Triple-A Indianapolis , Sept. 1-2, before returning to Pittsburgh on Sept. 3 for an evaluation.

When Can Griffin Fully Return?

Griffin went on the 10-day injured list on July 6, and then the Pirates placed him on the 60-day injured list soon after.

The Pirates can activate Griffin for tomorrow's game, the series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park on Sept. 4, as that marks 60 days since he went on the injured list.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates shortstop was adamant that he was healthy and ready, so he should finally be off the injured list.

Pittsburgh has missed Griffin's contributions , as he has been everything they would've hoped for when they took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Griffin showed great defense and the potential to win a Gold Glove, incredible speed on the base paths, a knack for base-stealing and a right-handed bat that can hit for contact and power.

The Pirates need everyone healthy if they want a real shot at the postseason, and Griffin's return will surely help them.

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