Pirates Linked in Trade for Orioles Outfielder

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates have looked mostly at bullpen help ahead of the trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't add to their offense.

The Pirates have been linked with Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward, per The Athletic , amongst a number of other teams interested in his services.

Some of those teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.

It's tough competition for the Pirates, but it's understandable why they have trade interest in Ward.

Why the Pirates Would Want to Add Taylor Ward

Ward is a nine-year MLB veteran, who is in his first season with the Orioles, after they traded for him in the offseason from the Los Angeles Angels.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Angels, but didn't play full seasons until his final four years with the team, starting out in right field in 2022 and then moving over to left field, where he starts with the Orioles.

Jul 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward has been an average MLB hitter throughout his career, slashing .246/.336/.426 for an OPS of .762, but there is one area where the Pirates would want his bat.

The Pirates have struggled massively against left-handed pitching this season, 10-23 overall and had lost five straight games to lefties before their 4-1 win over Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 2.

Ward has hit well against lefties this season, batting .262/.409/.421 for an OPS of .829, with four home runs, 11 RBI and 28 walks to 26 strikeouts.

He isn't the most impressive hitter, but Ward has great plate discipline, rarely chasing and whiffing, while his 17.3% walk rate is amongst the best in baseball.

The Pirates have had one of the better offenses in baseball this season, but there is always a need for more bats if they can obtain them.

Pittsburgh has dealt with a rash of injuries, which includes center fielder Oneil Cruz, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and now slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who has a six-to-eight week injury return timeline from a right quad strain.

The Pirates just haven't had success against lefties, outside of Cruz making massive improvements and the right-handed Griffin.

Pittsburgh's right-handed batters include utility man Jared Triolo, reserve outfielder Billy Cook, struggling designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and catcher Henry Davis.

The Pirates do have power-hitting Esmerlyn Valdez and third baseman Nick Gonzales, hitting .315 in 2026, but there is clearly a need for me.

Ward could fill a role as a right-handed bat the Pirates can rely on and also provide necessary corner outfield depth.

Will the Pirates Trade for Ward?

There is steep competition for Ward, who is one of a few options in a thin trade market for outfielders at the deadline.

MLB teams that want to acquire Ward will have to do so at a higher price than they'd normally be willing to pay, especially for a player who hits free agency next season.

Jun 8, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) looks on during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates main needs are their bullpen , as they traded for New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval on Aug. 1, and will likely make more moves there.

It's not impossible to see the Pirates try and make a move for a bat, especially someone like Ward, but with the competition and lack of team control, they'll likely look elsewhere for that offense if they so choose.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!