Pirates Posting Embarrassing Stat in Marcell Ozuna Starts

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a great offense this season, but one player has not had any real success and has weighed the team down in the process.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is having a poor season for the Pirates and has not lived up to the one-year, $12 million contract he signed in February.

The Pirates have a record of 25-40 when Ozuna starts for them, including his past seven starts and 30-14 when he doesn't, giving them a 55-54 record through 109 games in 2026.

It's a staggering difference for a Pirates team that is trying to compete for the postseason, yet still has a player who isn't coming through for them on their roster.

Ozuna's Struggles in 2026

Ozuna is having the worst season of his career, batting .202/.286/.324 for an OPS of .610 in 69 games, with 50 hits in 247 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBI and 27 walks to 80 strikeouts.

He was one of the worst hitters in baseball earlier this season, when he was a qualified hitter, ranking amongst the worst in all four main hitting categories.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) reacts after an overturned call against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also moved away from Ozuna, who started 46 of the first 56 games and has started just 22 games of the past 53 games, opting for other hitters, who have performed better at designated hitter.

Ozuna had his starting role for the first two months up until May 27, when he was hitting .186/.271/.302 for an OPS of .573.

He's hit better lately, .250/.333/.389 for an OPS of .722 in his past 22 games, but just three home runs and with so few plate appearances, he's hardly made an impact.

Perhaps the biggest issue for Ozuna is his lack of success against left-handed pitching, batting just .211/.297/.378 for an OPS of .675 against them.

The Pirates are now 9-23 against southpaws, with five straight defeats against them and Ozuna starting in all five of them.

What's the DH Solution for the Pirates?

The Pirates need to find a right-handed bat and it's likely that they will try and move on from Ozuna, either at the trade deadline or designate him for assignment (DFA) if they can't find a home for him.

Pittsburgh has had success with both right-handed bats in third baseman Nick Gonzales and right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez , along with center fielder Oneil Cruz , who has missed almost the past two months with a fractured left hand, but made massive improvements against southpaws.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates need better success against left-handed pitchers and a trade deadline acquisition is something they'll consider to do that.

Designated hitter, when they move on from Ozuna, will go almost by committee, as they'll give players time off from fielding and a chance to rest during the long season.

The Pirates have done this since Ozuna stopped starting every game, with Bryan Reynolds and Ryan O'Hearn 11 times each, Brandon Lowe four times, Konnor Griffin three times and Spencer Horwitz. twice.

Expect Reynolds and O'Hearn to play the bulk of the time at designated hitter, switching between that and left field, especially when Horwitz comes back from injury.

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