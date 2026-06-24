Pirates' Marcell Ozuna Bouncing Back: The Case For And Against

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't gotten what they've wanted this season from Marcell Ozuna, but his recent performances might hint he's finally figuring it out.

Ozuna has had a strong showing in June, slashing .296/.345/.407 for an OPS of .752 and not becoming an automatic out almost every time he steps to the plate.

He put in a solid showing for the Pirates in their 3-2 defeat to the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 23, smashing an RBI-single, 104.2 mph, and utilizing a key ABS challenge, which almost helped the Pirates tie it/potentially win it in the eighth inning.

It's a good sign for the Pirates, but they'll want to see more from Ozuna that proves he really is the player they added as a free agent this offseason.

The Case for Ozuna Turning it Around

Ozuna is taking advantage of the opportunities the Pirates have given him in June and has two of his eighth multi-hit games this month.

This includes two singles and an RBI in the 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5 and a single and a home run in the 12-4 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 17.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Ozuna showed off his power with that home run, sending it 107.1 mph off the bat and 448 feet to deep center field.

He said following the loss to the Mariners that he is feeling better and that enjoying his time on the field is a key factor for his recent performances.

“When you get an opportunity to go out there, everything is better. … The way I’ve been doing it, working hard every single day to get success is amazing," Ozuna said. "I just have to go out there and have fun and get my hits”

He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games and has finally gotten above the "Mendoza-Line" now batting .201.

Ozuna hasn't gotten quite to where he wants, but he's definitely showing that he is improving.

The Case Against Ozuna Bouncing Back

While this has been a good month for Ozuna, he's hardly played consistently, as the Pirates have turned elsewhere at designated hitter.

Ozuna has started just eight games since May 28, while the Pirates have given 15 starts elsewhere, including outfielders Ryan O'Hearn and Bryan Reynolds five times each, both shortstop Konnor Griffin and first baseman Spencer Horwitz twice and second baseman Brandon Lowe once.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run dsixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Pirates have decided that it's better to give their other hitters time off from playing in the field, when they can, than it is to have someone they spent $12 million on this offseason to play designated hitter every day, the only position he can feature in.

Ozuna hasn't really given them much reason to play him , as even with this recent hitting, he's still batting .201/.281/.317 for an OPS of .598, with five home runs, a big drop off from his .755 OPS in 2025 and .924 OPS in 2024, which earned him National League MVP votes.

Pittsburgh is trying to compete for the postseason and if Ozuna can't turn it around, then they won't play him often, which he really needs in order to become the right-handed power bat that he's been previously.

Ozuna is confident he can do what is required of him and that he knows he can't struggle much longer.

“I’m trusting in myself because I didn’t play a lot," Ozuna said. "When they give me the opportunity, I have to do my job. That’s what I do, trust in myself and get my hits. What they give me, I have to take.”

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