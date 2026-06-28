Pirates Must Add Closer at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen is once again at the center of fans' disdain and the closer role is another big topic of discussion.

It's especially more pertinent in the Pirates' 9-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 27, with closer Gregory Soto giving up a three-run home run on the final strike to designated hitter Eugenio Suárez.

That home run came after Soto walked three batters in the inning and couldn't get the Pirates a big win

Pittsburgh's closer issue is much bigger than Soto and the front office has a big responsibility to add a pitcher by the trade deadline that can salvage a season where they can really achieve something.

Soto Struggling in Closer Role

The Pirates signed Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal this offseason, where he would serve a role as the team's top southpaw option.

Soto originally was the set-up man, but with right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana having his struggles, he took over the closer role in May.

He had a strong showing in that month, just a 2.08 ERA and six saves in seven opportunities, but he's had his struggles in June.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Soto has lost two games, posted a 12.15 ERA and blown two of his six save opportunties in the month of June.

This includes giving up three runs in a six-run eighth inning for the Houston Astros , who erased a 9-5 deficit and beat the Pirates 11-9 at Daikin Park on June 3.

His other saves haven't been easy either, giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani in a 9-8 home win on June 10, giving up a hit in a 3-2 home win over the Miami Marlins on June 13, allowing two hits in a 6-5 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16, plus allowing two hits, a walk and an earned run in an 8-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 21.

There are only two really solid outings that Soto has had this month, striking out the final two battters in the 10-6 road win vs. the Astros on June 2 and getting three outs in the 5-1 home win over the Seattle Mariners on June 25.

Soto isn't displeased with how he's fared as a closer this season, but he also hasn't been happy with the blown saves/leads as of recent either.

“Definitely, it’s frustrating," Soto said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "That’s part of my job. We have to continue to go out there and do our job. It’s going to happen sometimes. You just try to minimize it.”

Why Adding A Closer is a Must for Pirates

Soto will feature as a big part of this Pirates bullpen , but he's much better in the set-up role in the eighth inning than as a closer.

It will take pressure off of Soto and allow him to pitch in less high-leverage situations, but still get the effecitveness the Pirates need out of their veteran southpaw.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Adding a closer also moves everyone else in the bullpen back, with those pitchers now coming in for easier outing and getting the most of them.

The Pirates still have more than a month before the trade deadline on Aug. 3, but there are always a few options that might make sense, like Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh has one of the best offenses in baseball and have given themselves ample opportunties to add more wins.

Now it's time for the front office to come through on their commitment to winning and add that closer that will give this team the best chance to finally make the postseason in 2026.

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