Pirates Must Target Japanese Superstar This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the potential for a fantastic team in 2027, and they'll need to make additions to improve upon it.

Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato will be available for MLB teams this winter, as the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball, the main Japanese professional league, announced that they will post him.

MLB teams will have the opportunity to negotiate with Sato over 45 days, or the posting period, and have no monetary restrictions on what they can offer him, aside from paying a "release fee" to Hanshin.

The Pirates haven't had success signing international free agents like this, but Sato provides them with the perfect chance to do just that.

Sato Fixes Third Baseman Problem for Pirates

Third base was a position the Pirates didn't have a true answer for in 2026, relying on a few different players to fill that role.

Sato is an experienced third baseman, playing 593 games at the position over his six seasons with Hanshin since 2021.

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also won the Mitsui Golden Glove Award at third base in 2025, awarded to the nine best defensive players in NPB.

The Pirates relied on Nick Gonzales at third base in 2026, which was a benefit offensively, finishing sixth in MLB with a .302 batting average, but was a liability defensively.

Gonzales' -15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA) were both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

Sato would give the Pirates a strong defensive option at third base, and utility man Jared Triolo would do a great job as well, backing him up as a Gold Glove Award winner himself.

Pirates Would Boost Offense Massively by Adding Sato

The Pirates don't just need a third baseman who can play defense, but one who can dominate at the plate and provide power.

Sato has been one of the best hitters in NPB, batting .273/.338/.516 for an OPS of .854, with 846 hits, 195 doubles, 28 triples, 167 home runs and 542 RBI during his time with Hanshin, earning five All-Star nods (2021-23, 2025-26).

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He just won the Triple Crown in 2026, leading NPB with a .306 batting average, 39 home runs and 106 RBI, and was the 2025 Central League MVP, hitting .277/.345/.579 for an OPS of .924, with 149 hits, 34 doubles, 40 home runs and 102 RBI.

His 39 home runs this season were twice as much as the Pirates' primary third baseman, who hit just a combined 15.

The Pirates have a solid lineup with the likes of outfielders Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Esmerlyn Valdez, first basemen Spencer Horwitz and Ryan O'Hearn, shortstop Konnor Griffin, Gonzales and both catchers Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez showed improvement in 2026.

Sato would give this improving offense more power and at a position the Pirates could seriously use it at.

Would Pirates Actually Sign Sato?

The Pirates haven't made a big international free agent signing since third baseman/shortstop Jung Ho Kang from South Korea: four years, $11 million on Jan. 16, 2015.

It's a market that the Pirates haven't really gone after, but last offseason saw them target both Japanese sluggers Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto.

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) hits an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okamoto was more heavily linked to the Pirates, who needed a right-handed power bat and a third baseman, but he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a four-year, $60 million deal.

The Pirates do have a projected $100 million payroll , before they make any new additions this offseason, so it's unknown how willing owner Bob Nutting is willing to go further than that.

A lockout and a labor battle between the owners and the players' union are almost inevitable this offseason, and that will likely play a big role in spending this winter.

Pittsburgh made some bold moves last offseason, signing O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, and trading for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who hit 35 home runs.

The Pirates could do the same this winter, and signing Sato would be a massive statement to the baseball world and the fanbase that they are committed to building a playoff team in 2027.