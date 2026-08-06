Pirates New Bat Could Solve Left-Handed Problem

MILWAUKEE — It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Pirates struggle against left-handed pitching and there is one player who could help end these problems.

The Pirates selected the contract of outfielder Ronny Simon, placing him on the 40-man roster, then recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis, putting him on the 26-man roster ahead of their 4-2 loss vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 5.

Simon joins the Pirates for the first time this season, after playing in eight games for them in 2025, before a torn labrum ended his year in late August.

The Pirates have a player who provides a lot of versatility, but his play at the plate is a big reason why they called him up.

Why Ronny Simon Could Help vs. Left-Handed Pitching

Simon was excellent in Triple-A this season, batting .330/.419/.470 for an OPS of .889, with 120 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 63 RBI, 53 walks to 73 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.

He was one of the best hitters in the International League at the time of his promotion, with the most hits and best batting average, second-most doubles, fourth-best on-base percentage, tied for the fifth-most stolen bases and tied for the eighth-most RBI.

Indianapolis Indians second baseman Ronny Simon (9) runs during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens celebrating the Indians’ 30th anniversary Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Indians fell to the Mud Hens 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Pirates manager Don Kelly likes about Simon, who is a switch-hitter, is his splits against both left-handed/right-handed pitching, hitting well against both types of pitchers.

Simon slashed .345/.462/.595 for an OPS of 1.057 against southpaws, with 29 hits, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 21 RBI and 16 walks to 14 strikeouts.

He also hit .325/.406/.432 for an OPS of .838 vs. righties, with 91 hits, 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 42 RBI and 37 walks to 59 strikeouts.

"Against both. He’s swinging the bat really well down there against both," Kelly said. "Excited to add him. He’s not in the starting lineup tonight, but we’ll be able to use him off the bench."

Kelly did use him off the bench, coming on for center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia in the top of the sixth inning and working a walk.

Pirates Struggles Against Left-Handed Pitching

The Pirates simply just haven't had it against southpaws this season, especially when they start games, going 10-24 in 34 contests.

Pittsburgh came into their most recent game slashing .246/.312/.381 for an OPS of .693 against lefties, compared to slashing .262/.344/.428 for an OPS of .771 against righties.

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) scores on a RBI single hit by catcher Henry Davis (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have had some solid right-handed bats this season in third baseman Nick Gonzales and rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez , but most of their hitters are left-handed or switch-hitters who are better against right-handed pitching.

It was really apparent for the Pirates in their most recent game against Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, who threw five scoreless innings, issuing just one hit and a walk, while posting 10 strikeouts, including eight straight to end his outing.

The Pirates need to have better success against southpaws, as they're in a stretch where they've struggled offensively and are in danger of falling out of the National League Wild Card race.

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