Pirates' Nick Gonzales Facing Stiff Competition for NL Batting Title

PITTSBURGH — Nick Gonzales has been one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' best hitters, and he could finish as one of the best in baseball.

Gonzales has hit .304/.367/.392 for an OPS of .759 in 141 games for the Pirates, giving him the best batting average and the fourth-best in the National League, with nine games left in the 2026 season.

The Pirates have Gonzales starting at third base in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 18, and it's another chance for him to finish his season strong.

Gonzales also has a realistic chance of winning the NL Batting Title, with Freddy Sanchez the last Pirates player to do so in 2006, batting .344.

Who Gonzales Faces in the NL Batting Title

NL Batting Title Leaders

Player Batting Average Team Luis Arraez .315 Philadelphia Phillies Gabriel Moreno .307 Arizona Diamondbacks Otto Lopez .306 Miami Marlins Nick Gonzales .304 Pittsburgh Pirates TJ Rumfield .301 Colorado Rockies

Gonzales ranks fourth in the NL and is nine points behind Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads with a .315 batting average.

Arraez is always towards the top of the batting average leaderboards, winning three straight batting titles from 2022 to 2024, .316 with the Minnesota Twins in 2022, .354 with the Miami Marlins in 2023 and then .314 with both the Marlins and the Padres in 2024.

Aug 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a home run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreno is having a career year, like Gonzales, and has never hit above .300 before. He's been excellent in September, batting .333/.410/.611 for a 1.021 OPS.

Lopez is also putting up his best season yet, and has bounced back from a poor August by hitting .316/.418/.404 for an OPS of .822 in September.

Rumfield has been great in his rookie season and at his very best this month, batting .408/.491/.633 for an OPS of 1.124.

Why Gonzales Winning Batting Title Means to Pirates

Gonzales has been a constant for the Pirates on the basepaths and someone they can rely on to get a rally going.

He hit his best in July , .388/.438/.544 for an OPS of .982, but has hit just .260/.352/.323 for an OPS of .675 since the start of August.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Nick Gonzales (3) hits an RBI single during the 12th inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales needs to put up some great numbers to overtake Arraez and the other competition, but it's not impossible.

He's gotten more time at designated hitter than at third base , with his defensive struggles, but he's absolutely been an important part of the Pirates' offense.

"I hope he gets there and I hope he does it," Pirates manager Don Kelly said about Gonzales. "Awesome for him to be in the top of the batting order in the National League, and I hope that he can get up there and win it. He should take pride in that in how he's been able to swing the bat for us. He's had some huge at-bats, and swung the bat well and been a big part of our offensive success this year."

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