Pirates Part of Strange Uniform Change vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates normally are focused on playing the game of baseball, but a player's fashion choice came into a question in their most recent game.

Right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez came in for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23 and had to deal with a demand from the umpires.

Texas manager Skip Schumacher asked home plate umpire Dan Merzel about Ramírez and his belt, which they deemed was "too shiny, forcing Ramírez to switch out his diamond-studded belt for a regular black belt.

Did the Rangers really just make Yohan Ramirez change his belt in a 6-1 game



That's a completely normal baseball belt smh pic.twitter.com/00H6SEO3V5 — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) April 24, 2026

This request came after Ramírez got Rangers second baseman Josh Smith to fly out to start the bottom half of the eighth inning.

Ramírez would throw a scoreless inning, despite giving up a two-out double to right fielder Brandon Nimmo, as he struck out Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen.

Pirates manager Don Kelly didn't know what the problem was and that they will see what MLB has to say on the matter.

“Well if he had I didn’t notice and I’m not sure what the explanation [was]," Kelly said after the game. "They just said it was too blingy I guess and had him change it, but we’re going to send it into the league and see what comes back.”

MLB Uniform Rules Players/Teams Must Follow

Major League Baseball stipulates a few rules that players and teams have to follow when playing games.

Some of these are easy, like every player having numbers on the back of their jerseys, no use of tape or attachments, minor variations of sleeve length and allowing just a small advertisement on jerseys.

One rule states that players can't wear glass buttons or polished metals, with the latter falling under what Ramírez may have violated.

It's still not certain why they forced Ramírez to take his belt off, but that then calls into question what is "too blingy" as Kelly said for a belt a major league player can or can't wear.

Yohan Ramírez Having Solid Season For Pirates

The Pirates have needed Ramírez throughout the 2026 season and he's shown up for them in many different ways.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ramírez has posted a 2.16 ERA over 16.2 innings and 11 appearances, 17 strikeouts to nine walks, a .186 batting average allowed and a 1.20 WHIP.

He has served as a middle reliever for the Pirates and going more than one inning, but has also come in extra innings and taken on a heavier workload than he probably originally anticipated.

Ramírez had his best performance of the season when he threw two scoreless innings in extra innings vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11, securing a 4-3 win for the Pirates.

He signed with the Pirates for just $825,000 this season to avoid arbitration and it's looking like a great deal for both sides so far.

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