Pirates' Patience at the Plate Gives Offense Life

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had struggled to find any real production from the plate on this current road trip, but their most recent game saw them get back to what they do best.

The Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants on May 9 by a score of 13-3, which included scoring 10 of their runs over the fifth-through-seventh innings and a six-run seventh inning.

Pittsburgh had 20 hits and no home runs, finding ways to take advantage of San Francisco's bullpen and a questionable defensive effort as well, particularly with their plate discipline.

The Pirates had scored just eight runs combined over their past five games, but this game showed that they're going to have a competitive lineup all season long.

Pirates Strategy Works Out vs. Giants

The Pirates struggled against Giants right-handed starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who gave up just two hits and struck out eight batters through four innings.

Roupp was dominant, but the Pirates also forced him into battles at the plate, running his pitch count up and threw 91 pitches through those four innings.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) looks at home plate umpire Jacob Metz (not pictured) between pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Pirates then got going against the bullpen, forcing the Giants to use five different pitchers and eventually a position player in the top of the ninth inning, plus throwing 232 pitches on the night.

"I mean, anytime you can get into the 90s I think it was after four [innings], he goes back out and then to even drive the pitch count of the bullpen up too," Pirates manager Don Kelly said postgame. "Again, I thought the approach was awesome."

The Pirates were just a week removed from their last double-digit run win, a 17-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on May 2.

A big reason for their success that game was the Pirates walking seven consecutive times in the second inning, tied for the most in a single inning in MLB history

The Pirates only walked five times in this game, but that plate discipline and patience from their win over the Reds showed in this victory.

Pirates Show They Can Hit Well Too

The Pirates did finish with 20 hits in this game, which saw every player in the lineup get a hit and four players get multiple hits.

Third baseman Nick Gonzales led the way with four hits in six at-bats, while Oneil Cruz had three hits and scored three runs.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe drove in a team-high four runs, coming off of a sacrifice fly, a triple and a double, while right fielder Ryan O'Hearn added two hits and an RBI as well.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Brandon Lowe (5) hits a two RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

First baseman Spencer Horwitz played a big role in this win, taking an 11-pitch walk off of Roupp in the top of the fourth inning, scoring off a walk in the top of the sixth inning and hitting an RBI-double in the top of the seventh inning.

Horwitz has loved hitting in the Pirates lineup this season and just how anyone provide an important at-bat at anytime.

“I’d say relentless," Horwitz said on the Pirates lineup. "One through nine got a hit tonight and it’s great when you have so much depth one through nine that can do damage, can take your walks and can come through in those RBI situations."

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