Pirates Tie Bizarre MLB Record vs. Reds

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a great showing at the plate vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, but did so in an unorthodox way.

The Pirates walked seven straight times to start the bottom of the second inning, scoring four runs and building onto their lead to make it a 9-3 ball game at that point.

It tied the most consecutive walks in a single inning in MLB history, which had occurred twice before, first happening in the second inning in the first game of a doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Senators on Aug. 28, 1909.

The Pirates were actually a part of the other game, but on the pitching side of it, in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves on May 25, 1983. Right-handed pitchers Jim Bibby and Jim Wynn combined to issue those seven walks.

How the Pirates Tied This MLB Record

The Pirates and Reds were in an exciting start to their game at that point, as the Reds led 2-0, then the Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Reds got a solo home run to cut it back to 5-3.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz started the bottom of the second inning with a strikeout, but the Pirates soon got after Reds right-handed starting pitcher Rhett Lowder.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe and left fielder Bryan Reynolds both walked on six pitches and then right fielder Ryan O'Hearn walked on four pitches, prompting Reds manager Terry Francona to take Lowder out of the game.

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder delivers the ball to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Reds right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips came in relief and did even worse, walking third baseman Nick Gonzales on four pitches and then putting only one ball in the strike zone vs. designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who worked back from a 1-2 count to walk as well, scoring two runs.

Phillips then walked first baseman Spencer Horwitz on four pitches and almost gave up a big hit to shortstop Konnor Griffin , but like Ozuna, he worked back from a 1-2 count and walked for the seventh straight walk, with two more runs scoring and the Pirates leading 9-3.

Reds tie an MLB record by walking seven straight Pirates hitters pic.twitter.com/GfJIZoLCzY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 2, 2026

The Reds made their third pitching change in the inning, as left-handed pitcher Sam Moll came in and relieved Phillips, who issued four walks and got no outs.

Pirates catcher Henry Davis almost grounded into the inning-ending double play, but beat out the throw at first base, scoring the fifth run in the inning to make it 10-3.

The Pirates batted around with Cruz back up at the plate, but he grounded out to end the inning.

Pittsburgh has gone on and scored 15 runs in this game, their second-most of 2025 and marks the fourth game against Cincinnati that they've scored at least eight runs, heading towards their fourth straight win over their divisional rival.

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