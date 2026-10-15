Pirates Pitching Prospect Who Needs Big Arizona Fall League Showing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are done for the season, but a few prospects can still make a big impression for 2027.

The Arizona Fall League is almost two weeks in, and the Pirates have eight prospects out west who are still playing and trying to get right for next season.

Pittsburgh has a few potential future stars, including position players, catcher Easton Carmichael, shortstop Wyatt Sanford and third baseman/outfielder Jhonny Severino .

The one player who really needs to perform well is right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth, who has struggled to live up to his potential.

What's Gone Wrong for Mueth

Injuries have hurt Mueth the past couple of seasons, as he pitched a combined 26 games and 51.1 innings in 2025 and 2026.

Mueth suffered an injury in just his second start of 2025, came back in late June, then went back on the injured list in August.

He missed two-and-a-half months from early May to late July with another injury in 2026, slowing down his development.

Mueth hasn't pitched well for Single-A Bradenton when he's been on the mound, which hasn't helped his cause either, as he's struggled with command and landing pitches in the zone.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He posted a 0-4 record in 10 starts in 2025, with a 7.36 ERA over 22 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .259 BAA and a 2.14 WHIP.

Mueth then put up a 0-3 record in nine starts and 13 appearances, a 9.18 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .283 BAA and a 2.07 WHIP.

It's not been much better for Mueth in the AFL so far, with an 11.57 ERA in three outings, three earned runs over 2.1 innings, and six walks to four strikeouts.

Is There Hope for Mueth with the Pirates?

The Pirates took Mueth with the 67th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B in the 2023 MLB Draft, signing him for $1.80 million, $670,000 overslot.

Pittsburgh has had success with other pitchers in this draft: first overall pick Paul Skenes and 12th-round selection Khristian Curtis, but Mueth isn't near either of them right now.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mueth joined the Pirates out of high school, forgoing his commitment to Mississippi, and is only 21, so he has time to fix his issues.

He spoke on the North Shore Nine podcast, saying he changed his arm slot, raising it from a lower angle he previously had it out, and that he doesn't think about his mechanics as he did before.

Mueth must fix the command issues that have plagued him these past two seasons and find a way to stay on the mound.

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