PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2024, but his most important teammate on the Pittsburgh Pirates is no longer with him.

The Pirates traded catcher Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa on Nov. 27, parting ways with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Davis had played for the Pirates for the past four seasons, from 2023 to 2026, and he spent most of the past two seasons as Skenes' main catcher.

Skenes will now have to look for another catcher he can bond with starting in 2027, after a great relationship with Davis.

How Skenes Performed With Davis

Davis became Skenes' main catcher by accident, as Endy Rodríguez was his starting catcher for three of his first four starts of 2025.

Skenes threw a curveball in the dirt that hit off of Rodríguez's hand against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, causing a laceration to his right index finger and knocking him out on just the third batter of the game.

Davis came in for Rodríguez and stayed in with Skenes for the rest of the season, helping his ace win the 2025 National League Cy Young Award .

He would be Skenes' catcher for 51 starts through July 31, 2026, the longest streak for a starting pitcher and catcher at the time, 22 more than the second-most at 29.

Jul 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walk in from the bullpen to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skenes' Statline With Davis As Catcher

Stat Total Slash Line .216/.273/.350 (.623 OPS) Games (Innings Pitched) 60 (338.1) ERA 2.79 Strikeouts/Walks 390/84 (4.64 BB/9) K/9 10.4 BB/9 2.2

Skenes excelled with Davis behind the plate, as the duo became the first-ever pitcher-catcher battery for two first overall picks.

He gave Davis total control over what pitch he threw and had discussions with him between innings on what worked and what didn't.

“Yeah, catcher. I don’t shake a ton," Skenes said on the Pat McAfee show back in May. "I’m too stupid to call my own pitches, so I let him do it. He’s got my career in his hands every fifth day.”

Who Does Skenes Pitch to Now?

Skenes has pitched to just four other catchers besides Davis: Yasmani Grandal for 20 games in 2024, Rodríguez four times, Joey Bart three times and Grant Koch once.

Grandal, Bart and Koch are no longer with the Pirates, but Rodríguez still is, and actually broke the streak on Aug. 5, doing so against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Rodríguez is injured, rehabbing from his left hip labrum surgery he underwent in late August, which will keep him out until March-May 2027.

This means that Rafael Flores Jr. will be Skenes' catcher come Opening Day 2027, as he is the only healthy Pirates catcher on the 40-man roster who has played in the major leagues.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) receives a new ball from the umpire during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores has started just 30 games and played 38 in his MLB career, but had a strong end to the 2026 season, showing off his right-handed power that the Pirates desperately need.

He will have to prove himself as a catcher, but he's earned the opportunity to do so and he'll have to build a bond with Skenes.

The Pirates may also decide to add a more veteran catcher to the roster, but with the lockout coming on Dec. 2 at midnight, it's unknown what the front office will do at the position.

Skenes Faces Crucial 2027

Skenes didn't have the greatest season in 2026, going from a 1.97 ERA in 2025 to a 3.82 ERA, almost twice as high.

It was a rough stretch for Skenes from mid-May onwards, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 4-9 record in his final 23 starts, where he had issues with command of his offspeed pitches and lost velocity on his fastball.

Skenes took responsibility at the end of the season for how he pitched and vowed to find what went wrong to get back to his best self in 2027.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is currently focused on the labor battle between the owners and players, as he is on the eight-player executive subcommittee, working to get a new collective bargaining agreement that benefits his people.

Skenes, while figuring out how to pitch the way he did in his first two seasons, will need to work with the Pirates' catchers and build a rapport that will allow him to perform to the best of his abilities.

The Pirates need Skenes at his best, as they look to make their first postseason since 2015, and their ace pitching could be the difference between them going farther than just that.