Pirates Trading Oneil Cruz is a Non-Starter

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a busy trade deadline ahead of them, but one player who won't be moving on is center fielder Oneil Cruz.

93.7 The Fan , the Pirates flagship radio station, had a discussion where they were looking at potentially trading Cruz, or even rookie star right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez , for a relief pitcher or closer at the deadline.

The trade idea stems from the Pirates "having to give up something to get something", as relief pitchers will command a bargain, especially for teams looking to bolster their bullpen for the postseason.

It's a discussion that comes from a lack of baseball happening over All-Star festivities, but also one that makes no sense, for many reasons, surrounding Cruz.

The Pirates Don't Have to Trade Cruz for Bullpen Help

Bullpen needs are a constant at the deadline and teams that are out of it know they can drive up the price and get big hauls in return for their relief pitchers.

The Pirates will go after relievers and closers , anyone that can help address those bullpen issues, and will have to part with some of their best talent in order to achieve that, a big task for general manager Ben Cherington.

Jun 5, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington speaks on the phone in the dugout before the Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While it is true the Pirates must show aggression and move players they'd rather not, trading Cruz isn't necessary for them getting the player they need.

The Pirates have a strong farm system and outside of top pitching prospect Seth Hernandez and top hitting prospect Edward Florentino, they will likely consider trading all their other talent.

A top arm like San Diego Padres right-hander Mason Miller or Boston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman will require more from the Pirates, but putting Cruz in these trade talks is far too high of an asking price for a relief pitcher, particularly one set to hit free agency.

Cruz Having Best Year Before Injury

The Pirates haven't had Cruz play in more than a month, as he is currently working back from a fractured left hand, with the last game he featured in coming back on June 7.

Cruz batted .264/.350/.472 for an OPS of .822 in 64 games, with 66 hits, 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 21 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a single during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was the first MLB player that earned a spot in the 10-10 club , (10 home runs, 10 stolen bases), and was on pace for 34 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

Those kind of numbers would put him in the exclusive 30-50 club, something only the likes of Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and former Pirates outfielder Barry Bonds have done, with Bonds winning 1990 National League MVP with his 33 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

Cruz also made great improvements against left-handed pitching, batting .312/.361/.506 for an OPS of .867 in 2026, after hitting just .102/.224/.176 for an OPS of .400 in 2025.

He is one of, if not the most, powerful hitters in baseball , with the hardest hit ball this season, a 119,0 mph double on April 16 vs. the Washington Nationals, the highest average exit velocity, 96.0 mph and the second-highest average hard hit percentage, 59.2%.

The combination of his bat and speed made him an integral part of the Pirates lineup and helped spur them to their standing as one of the best offenses in MLB.

Cruz's return will play a big role in the Pirates ensuring that title and getting even better when he's back in the lineup every day.

Cruz a Better Center Fielder Than Jake Mangum

The Pirates made Jake Mangum their starting center fielder with Cruz out injured and he's done an impressive job in this role.

Mangum has slashed .328/.376/.431 for an OPS of .807 in 31 games, with 38 hits, seven doubles, a triple, a home run and eight stolen bases.

Jul 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's also developed a good partnership with left fielder Bryan Reynolds and Valdez in right field, and has performed admirably in center field, a few mistakes here and there, but doing the job that is asked of him.

The Pirates will most certainly put Cruz back in center field when he returns, with Mangum returning to his fourth outfielder role, featuring anywhere the team needs him.

Cruz has the power the Pirates need in the lineup and also every day, while Mangum is contact hitter, an important part of a good offense, but provides little power and extra-base hits.

The Pirates have a great lineup top-to-bottom and have done so with injuries to Cruz, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and catcher Endy Rodríguez, with Mangum and others playing a big role in ensuring that.

Cruz being better than Mangum isn't a slight to him, but rather, Mangum has shown that he can be called upon and do that role if there is another outfield injury and do so admirably, a key part of what makes for a good roster.

Pirates in NL Wild Card Race

The Pirates are also a good team this year and realistically can reach their goal of making the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Pittsburgh is 50-47 heading into the second half of the season, two games back from the last NL Wild Card spot and coming off a big sweep at home over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, who have the second-best record in baseball.

Trading away your center fielder and one of your best bats in Cruz makes little to no sense at all and would clearly weaken the team by doing so.

The Pirates having Cruz in their lineup would be massive for playoff games as well, a feared hitter that could change the outcome with just one swing of the bat.

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