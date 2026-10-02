Pirates Re-Sign Former Veteran Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just begun their offseason, but that doesn't mean they haven't started building their roster for next season.

The Pirates signed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy to a minor-league contract on Oct. 1 and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Oct. 2, per the transactions log.

Urquidy joined the Pirates this offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, but pitched sparingly, and they traded him to the Chicago White Sox after designating him for assignment .

It's a reunion for the Pirates and Urquidy, who both hope that things go much better in 2027.

Why Urquidy Didn't Succeed in Pittsburgh in 2026

Urquidy joined the Pirates on Feb. 11 and had a chance to crack the starting rotation, with Jared Jones still rehabbing from surgery.

Spring Training was not a great time for Urquidy, who posted a 9.28 ERA over three starts, four games and 10.2 innings pitched, with a .319 BAA and a 1.69 WHIP.

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urquidy lost out on the last spot in the rotation to Carmen Mlodzinski, but still took a role on the Pirates' Opening Day roster out of the bullpen.

He struggled for the Pirates, posting an 8.53 ERA over five games and 6.1 innings pitched, a .441 BAA and a 2.68 WHIP.

The Pirates sent Urquidy down to Triple-A on April 17, and he had better success at Indianapolis, a 5-4 record over 17 starts, a 3.44 ERA over 83.2 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Pittsburgh DFA'd Urquidy as they didn't have the opportunity for him to pitch and needed a 40-man roster spot, after selecting the contract of catcher Shawn Ross.

Why the Pirates Brought Urquidy Back

The Pirates could've used Urquidy shortly after they DFA'd him, as Mitch Keller soon went on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury on Aug. 3.

Pittsburgh needs some veteran pitching, particularly in their rotation, as their other bulk options are rookies or those quite young in their careers

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher José Urquidy (65) and catcher Henry Davis (32) celebrate after the final out against the Baltimore Orioles.at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urquidy pitched in eight more MLB games in 2026, six with the White Sox and then two with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has pitched in seven MLB seasons and worked with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy back when they were both with the Houston Astros.

It's a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Pirates if it pans out, and it gives them more roster depth as they head into 2027.

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