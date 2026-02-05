Pirates Sign Former Astros Right-Handed Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made another signing that will bolster their bullpen for 2026.

The Pirates are signing right-handed pitcher José Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, pending a physical, according to sources. Will Sammon of The Athletic first reported the news and Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported the terms of the deal.

Urquidy has pitched six seasons at the major league level and gives the Pirates a veteran right-hander that can work in the bullpen or in the starting rotation.

It is also the second right-handed pitcher signing for the Pirates in as many days, as they also signed Mike Clevinger on a minor league deal on Feb. 4, with an invite to Major League Camp at Spring Training.

What the Pirates Get in José Urquidy

He has a vast pitch mix, with a four-seam fastball and a cutter, plus a changeup, curveball and a sweeper as well.

Oct 19, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) throws during the first inning in game four of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Urquidy had success with his fastball earlier in his career, which sits in the lower 90s range, 92-93 mph, but his offspeed pitches were better in recent years.

He posted both sub-.175 batting average allowed on his curveball and changeup in 2023, his last full season pitching at the major league level.

Urquidy also utilizes a sinker and a cutter, but is more reliant on that four-seam fastball, which went from one of his better pitches to a weaker one, with a .284 BAA in 2023.

José Urquidy Background

Urquidy has a relationship with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy , who was his pitching coach with the Houston Astros his last two seasons.

Murphy and Urquidy had a great connection and the 30-year old pitcher had his best years under Murphy's tutelage.

Urquidy excelled in the Astros starting rotation in 2022, with a 13-8 record in 28 starts and 29 appearances, a 3.94 ERA over 164.1 innings pitched, 134 strikeouts to 38 walks, a 1.17 WHIP and a .244 BAA.

His performances went with a stellar Astros rotation, that led the franchise to their second World Series that season.

He also had a strong showing in 2022, with an 8-3 record over 20 starts, a 3.62 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched, a 0.99 WHIP and a .218 BAA.

Urquidy has struggled in recent seasons, mostly with injuries. He missed three months in 2023 and didn't pitch at all with the Astros in 2024, dealing with a forearm strain.

He spent last season with the Detroit Tigers , mostly in the minor leagues, but still dealt with injuries as well. He posted a 2.91 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched in eight starts and 11 games at Triple-A Toledo.

The Pirates now get a veteran who provides depth to their staff, but also someone they can option to the minor leagues and use when needed this season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!