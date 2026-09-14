Pirates Reveal Starting Pitcher for Brewers Series Opener

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their starting pitcher for the opening game of their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-hander Lake Bachar will get the nod for the Pirates in that role on September 15 against Jacob Misiorowski and the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Lake Bachar will start for the Pirates against the Brewers at PNC Park tomorrow



Bullpen game for the Pirates — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 14, 2026

It'll essentially serve as a bullpen game for Pittsburgh, which it will continue to rely on heavily to close out the season now that Braxton Ashcraft is also done for the year alongside Mitch Keller.

The last time Bachar made a start for the Pirates on September 9 against the Chicago White Sox, he went 1 2/3 innings and did not allow a single run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh also used a total of eight pitchers in that game, and the club may end up following that same formula vs. Milwaukee in the series opener.

Bachar came over from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline in exchange for Brandan Bidois, Brian Sanchez and Hyun Seung Lee.

The 31-year-old has logged a 2.61 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 20 2/3 frames for Pittsburgh thus far.

Sep 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Lake Bachar (71) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Bachar Has Fared as a Starter

Prior to joining the Pirates, Bachar had made a total of five starts throughout his big league career for the Marlins. In those outings, he put up a 3.27 ERA and sparkling 2.11 FIP with 10.64 K/9 and 3.27 BB/9 across 11 innings.

In Pittsburgh, his five starts have resulted in a 1.59 ERA and 4.07 FIP with 10.32 K/9 and 5.56 BB/9 over 11 1/3 frames.

Bachar's command has been a concern in his role as an opener for the Pirates, though the results have been strong nonetheless.

How Could Follow Bachar?

With a day off and their playoff hopes hanging on by the thinnest of threads at this point, it's all systems go for Pittsburgh.

Mason Montgomery and Luke Weaver both pitched and threw seven pitches each in the club's win over the Chicago Cubs on September 13, meaning there's little doubt either will be available in the opening game of the series against Milwaukee.

Carmen Mlodzinski tossed 28 pitches vs. the Cubs though, so he'll almost certainly be out of commission tomorrow.

Wilber Dotel threw 38 pitches on September 11 and Gregory Soto threw 31 on September 12, but both could be ready in relief of Bachar.

Khristian Curtis (62 pitches) and Antwone Kelly (45 pitches) both threw on September 11 as well, and the latter would appear to be more of a candidate than the former to take on a bulk role given their respective pitch counts.

Brandon Eisert, Yohan Ramirez and Camilo Doval are all well-rested considering they haven't made appearances since September 9.

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