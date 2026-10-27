Pirates Outfielder Could Seriously Benefit From Winter Ball

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh Pirates take time off when the season ends, but others continue their play and do so in hopes of increasing their opportunities for the following year.

Pirates outfielder Ronny Simon has been playing for Toros del Este in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, and this is a big offseason for him.

Simon hasn't hit as well as he would've wanted to so far, batting .125/.263/.313 for an OPS of .576 in four games, but has just started his season in his home country.

It's still a great chance for Simon to show the Pirates that he belongs at the major league level going forward and to put himself in the best spot to make the roster in 2027.

What the Pirates Need to See From Simon in 2027

Simon is a fringe player for the Pirates, one that could easily fade off their radar, but also one that could quickly get onto it with his play.

He provides the Pirates with defensive versatility, speed on the basepaths and also a switch-hitter who hits both right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers well.

Aug 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ronny Simon (63) reacts with catcher Henry Davis (32) after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simon got the opportunities he did last season because the Pirates desperately needed someone who could hit left-handed pitching.

The Pirates were terrible against southpaws in 2026, finishing 18-33 against starters and posting some of the worst hitting numbers of any MLB team.

His splits at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2026 were good, batting .317/.432/.517 for an OPS of .949 against lefties and batting .326/.403/.436 for an OPS of .839 against righties.

Simon hasn't had that same success at the major league level, hitting .235/.278/.324 for an OPS of .601 against lefties and hitting .245/.305/.302 for an OPS of .607 against righties.

He must improve against MLB pitching, and if he can, he'll earn more lineup opportunities for the Pirates.

Simon can play both corner outfield spots, and his ability to steal bases will also give him chances to show he can stick around in MLB.

Ronny Simon's Tenure With the Pirates

Simon joined the Pirates in June 2025, when they claimed him off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

He played eight games for the Pirates in August of that season, until he hurt his shoulder on a play at home plate, which required season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Simon re-signed with the Pirates on a minor league deal and excelled with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2026, batting .334/.426/.472 for an OPS of .898 in 115 games, with 141 hits, 33 doubles, seven home runs, 72 RBI, 65 walks to 85 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 45 attempts.

Indianapolis Indians second baseman Ronny Simon (9) runs during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens celebrating the Indians’ 30th anniversary Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Indians fell to the Mud Hens 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He earned his first call-up to the Pirates on Aug. 5 and had three stints with the Pirates over the final two months of the season.

Simon played in 21 games for Pittsburgh in 2026, hitting .254/.299/.349 for an OPS of .648, with 16 hits in 63 at-bats, three doubles, a home run, four RBI, four walks to 11 strikeouts and four stolen bases.

He started 12 of 13 games in right field and also four of five at designated hitter, taking opportunities when others were out, like right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez , who suffered a season-ending injury with two weeks remaining.