Ronny Simon Gives Pirates Fans Something to Believe In

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed anyone to give them some inspiration, confidence and competitiveness in the midst of a tough stretch of games.

Enter Ronny Simon and the new Pirates utility man has played a big role for the Pirates since joining the team for the first time this season just a few days ago on Aug. 5.

He's had a great series against the New York Mets, and he made a few plays that led the Pirates to a 9-0 win at PNC Park on Aug. 8.

It may just be an early start for Simon, but it's not hard to see why Pirates fans have taken to him quickly

Why Pirates Fans are Enamored with Ronny Simon

Pirates fans, ahead of this series with the Mets, started putting Simon on their profile picture on Twitter and inspirational quotes beside his name.

The idea was almost a joke or a meme for Pirates fans during this losing streak, as they used hashtags like, #simonsays", "#ronnyball", or "#simonhoops", but little did they know the impact he could come to make for the team in this series.

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ronny Simon (63) hits a single against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simon singled twice and later scored in both the seventh inning, making it 6-2, and the ninth inning, making it 6-3, in the eventual 6-4 loss to the Mets in the series opener on Aug. 7.

He then hit a two-run double in the first inning to make it 3-0 and hit a bunt for a single, stole second base and scored off a single, making it 4-0 in the third inning in the eventual 9-0 win over the Mets on Aug. 8.

Simon also has played both corner outfield spots, with two starts in right field, and even served as the designated hitter for the Pirates in the first game vs. the Mets.

He immediately showed ingenuity at the plate with his bunt, speed on the basepaths and versatility in the outfield, making him a valuable member of a Pirates team that needs something different.

Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum also had a big role in helping the Pirates get the win, with three hits and scoring twice.

Mangum had previously played with Simon at Triple-A Durham (Tampa Bay Rays) and is happy they're both teammates once again.

“...Ronnie’s a little ball of energy," Mangum said. He’s the man. He plays hard. He knows what type of player he is. Whether going backside or pulling a ball or laying down a bunt, he’s a switch hitter that can kind of do all that. Love that. Happy he’s been playing well.”

Simon Looking to Capitalize on Momentum

The Pirates had come into this most recent game on a four-game losing streak, just two wins in their past 11 games and a 7-14 record following the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh needed someone to really bring the team up from a difficult time and reinforce the belief that they can make a run for the postseason and achieve their goals.

Aug 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ronny Simon (63) celebrates a home run by outfielder Bryan Reynolds against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simon may not be the most important player on the Pirates, but he's currently a crucial one, playing the way he knows how and doing so with flare, endearing him to the home fans.

He is staying authentic to himself, with his drag bunt single something he does in winter ball down in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, a small, but important part of his game.

The speed and flashiness he shows is something that former Pirates utility man Josh Harrison showed during his time here and who just retired with the franchise this weekend after a great career.

"Yeah, it's amazing. Like be me," Simon said. "Just definitely say. Just be me, slide, enjoy the game, have fun every time. Just I havea couple couple players like enjoy the game like like Jose Reyes is the same. Josh Harrison, enjoy the game every other time. If you enjoy the game, that's the game. This is the game. Game is to play. Like that's what I can do every time."

Simon is willing to do whatever the Pirates need and he's shown it so far, but also not betraying who he is as a baseball player.

It's shown so far and if he can keep this up, he'll be in a good spot to stay on the major league roster the rest of the season.

"When you go to the bed, you thinking too much. Or when try to be when you sleep, like I'm going to be like better every time when I go out to the field," Simon said.

"I thinking all the time when I go over there some kids watch me, and then I want all the kids that watch me to try to be Ronny Simon. Like that's what I like try to do when I'm past all the line to play every day."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!