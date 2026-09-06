Pirates’ Ryan O’Hearn Finally Taking Next Step in Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are close to having their entire lineup back, and Ryan O'Hearn is the last major player out .

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that O'Hearn will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and that they're hoping it comes early this week.

“Yeah, we’re optimistic," Cherington said. "We’re going to do a rehab assignment first; that would be the first thing, and we’re optimistic that it starts sometime this week, hopefully early-ish this week, but we’re going to start there first.

"Get him some games with Indy, and then we’re probably just going to be listening to him, how he’s responding to that. Making sure that not just the physical recovery is good, but also it feels like he’s got timing, had enough at-bats and then we’ll just work off what he’s telling us both physically and what he’s telling us with his words..."

When Can O'Hearn Return?

O'Hearn suffered a left quad strain in the 8-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Pirates' first baseman tried to beat out a groundball, but pulled up at first base and needed help from the medical staff and manager Don Kelly to get off the field.

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (29) walks off the field with assistance in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Hearn went on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 1, but never went on the 60-day injured list, so the Pirates can activate him at any time.

The Pirates gave O'Hearn an eight-week return timeline, which put him at the end of the season, but he is far ahead of schedule, per this recent news.

O'Hearn has been with the team for most of his rehab, participating in batting practice, fielding and easing back into running.

He also went down to Bradenton, Fla., on the Pirates' last road trip alongside shortstop Konnor Griffin , as the Pirates duo fully focused on their health.

The Pirates head out on another road trip, facing the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, Sept. 8-10, and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sept. 11-13.

Cherington said that they're focused on making sure O'Hearn is healthy before coming back, but that a return during this road trip is not entirely out of the question.

"...So rehab assignment first, and then we’ll just have to determine how long he needs on that rehab assignment. It’s certainly not impossible we couldn’t see him on the road trip, but first things first, we’ll get him some games with Indy.”

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