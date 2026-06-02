Pirates Slugger Returns to Field for First Time Since Injury
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently got a key member of their lineup back and he'll get a big opportunity in his next game.
The Pirates have Ryan O'Hearn starting at first base against the Houston Astros in the series opener at Daikin Park on June 2, marking his first start in the field in 17 days.
O'Hearn came off the 10-day injured list on May 31 and started at designated hitter in the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, a 9-3 win, where he hit a solo home run in his first at-bat back.
The Pirates now have an important player that can feature at multiple positons and produce at the plate in O'Hearn, as they start a crucial road trip.
O'Hearn's Return is Big for the Pirates
The Pirates missed O'Hearn's bat, but they also missed his defense too, as he has served as their main right fielder this season.
O'Hearn started 32 games in right field before his injury, while also starting seven of 22 games at first base and four games at designated hitter.
He isn't the greatest defensive right fielder, but he's performed admirably for someone who hardly played there prior to this season, despite some miscues at times.
The Pirates didn't really have a replacement for O'Hearn, using five different players in the 13 games he was on the injured list with a right quad muscle strain.
Esmerlyn Valdez started five games there, before going back down to Triple-A Indianapolis, while Jake Mangum will make back-to-back starts there after O'Hearn's return.
It's likely that the Pirates are trying to ease O'Hearn back into his outfield role, giving him opportunities at first base, where he is a strong fielder, and at designated hitter, building him back up to avoid triggering his injury again.
The Pirates also have one of their best hitters back, who has slashed .294/.371/.479 for an OPS of .850, with 28 runs scored, 48 hits, six doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI this season.
O'Hearn's combination of contact and power and good splits against left-handed and right-handed pitchers make him a dangerous piece back in a Pirates lineup that has served as one of the best in baseball this season.
Pirates Lineup vs. the Astros
Player
Position
Batting Side
Spencer Horwitz
Designated Hitter
Left
Brandon Lowe
Second Base
Left
Bryan Reynolds
Left Field
Switch
Ryan O'Hearn
First Base
Left
Nick Gonzales
Third Base
Right
Oneil Cruz
Center Field
Left
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher
Switch
Jake Mangum
Right Field
Switch
Jared Triolo
Shortstop
Right
The Pirates are facing former Pirates right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows, who is now with the Astros, and have just two right-handed batters in the lineup, with four left-handed batters and three switch hitters.
Spencer Horwitz moves from first base and will serve as designated hitter, his first time doing so in 2026 and for the Pirates, since they added him via trade in December 2024. He also remains the leadoff hitter for the sixth straight game and the ninth time this season.
The Pirates have now gone five straight games without Marcell Ozuna as their starting designated hitter, who has served as one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball.
Endy Rodríguez taking over at catcher in place of Henry Davis is the only other change to the Pirates lineup from their last game. Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler will make his 12th start of the season against the Astros.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz will hit sixth for the second straight game and third time this season and left fielder Bryan Reynolds remains third in the batting order, while Mangum bats eighth to complete the Pirates outfield
Second baseman Brandon Lowe will hit second, O'Hearn his fourth, third baseman Nick Gonzales hits fifth and shortstop Jared Triolo bats ninth to round out the Pirates infield.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.