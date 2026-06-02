Pirates Slugger Returns to Field for First Time Since Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently got a key member of their lineup back and he'll get a big opportunity in his next game.

The Pirates have Ryan O'Hearn starting at first base against the Houston Astros in the series opener at Daikin Park on June 2, marking his first start in the field in 17 days.

O'Hearn came off the 10-day injured list on May 31 and started at designated hitter in the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, a 9-3 win, where he hit a solo home run in his first at-bat back.

The Pirates now have an important player that can feature at multiple positons and produce at the plate in O'Hearn, as they start a crucial road trip.

O'Hearn's Return is Big for the Pirates

The Pirates missed O'Hearn's bat, but they also missed his defense too, as he has served as their main right fielder this season.

O'Hearn started 32 games in right field before his injury, while also starting seven of 22 games at first base and four games at designated hitter.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) fields a throw to first base during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He isn't the greatest defensive right fielder, but he's performed admirably for someone who hardly played there prior to this season, despite some miscues at times.

The Pirates didn't really have a replacement for O'Hearn, using five different players in the 13 games he was on the injured list with a right quad muscle strain .

Esmerlyn Valdez started five games there, before going back down to Triple-A Indianapolis, while Jake Mangum will make back-to-back starts there after O'Hearn's return.

It's likely that the Pirates are trying to ease O'Hearn back into his outfield role, giving him opportunities at first base, where he is a strong fielder, and at designated hitter, building him back up to avoid triggering his injury again.

The Pirates also have one of their best hitters back, who has slashed .294/.371/.479 for an OPS of .850, with 28 runs scored, 48 hits, six doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI this season.

O'Hearn's combination of contact and power and good splits against left-handed and right-handed pitchers make him a dangerous piece back in a Pirates lineup that has served as one of the best in baseball this season.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Astros

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz Designated Hitter Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Jake Mangum Right Field Switch Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

The Pirates are facing former Pirates right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows , who is now with the Astros, and have just two right-handed batters in the lineup, with four left-handed batters and three switch hitters.

Spencer Horwitz moves from first base and will serve as designated hitter, his first time doing so in 2026 and for the Pirates, since they added him via trade in December 2024. He also remains the leadoff hitter for the sixth straight game and the ninth time this season.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates his leadoff solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have now gone five straight games without Marcell Ozuna as their starting designated hitter, who has served as one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball.

Endy Rodríguez taking over at catcher in place of Henry Davis is the only other change to the Pirates lineup from their last game. Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler will make his 12th start of the season against the Astros.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz will hit sixth for the second straight game and third time this season and left fielder Bryan Reynolds remains third in the batting order, while Mangum bats eighth to complete the Pirates outfield

Second baseman Brandon Lowe will hit second, O'Hearn his fourth, third baseman Nick Gonzales hits fifth and shortstop Jared Triolo bats ninth to round out the Pirates infield.

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