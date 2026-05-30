Pirates Getting Slugger Back From Injury Earlier Than Expected

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the best hitting teams in baseball this season and key piece of their lineup will come back to bolster it.

The Pirates are reportedly set to activate right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn off the 10-day injured list ahead of their series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31, according to Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review .

O'Hearn suffered a right quad muscle strain in the 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16, leaving the game before the fourth inning and then going on the 10-day injured list a day later on May 17.

His return would end two weeks not playing and 13 games total, as he's worked diligently to rejoin the Pirates, far exceeding the original four-week return timeline that most players with his injury have.

Why O'Hearn Returning Would Be Big For Pirates

O'Hearn was one of the Pirates best hitters this season prior to his injury, providing good contact and crucial power from the plate.

He slashed .289/.368/.459 for an OPS of .827 in 44 games, with 46 hits, six doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBI and 19 walks to 34 strikeouts, serving as an efficient, but impressive hitter in the Pirates lineup.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) runs toward home plate to score a run on an RBI double hit by infielder Spencer Horwitz (not pictured) against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

O'Hearn Hitting Stats Pirates Ranking Before Injury

Stat Pirates Ranking Batting Average/OPS Second Hits Tied-Second Slugging %/Home Runs/Runs/RBI Third On-Base Percentage/Walks Fourth Double Tied-Fifth

The Pirates have a strong lineup with the likes of center fielder Oneil Cruz , left fielder Bryan Reynolds, shortstop Konnor Griffin, third baseman Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who have provided important hits and some power too, aside from Gonzales.

O'Hearn's return improves a lineup that will need his production, especially with the team battling with an incredibly strong National League Central Division.

What to Expect From O'Hearn When He Returns

O'Hearn has stayed with the Pirates during his rehab, working in batting practice and ran the bases on May 29, with Pirates senior director of sports medicine saying that O'Hearn was asymptomatic

The Pirates utilized O'Hearn as their primary right fielder, starting 32 games there, while also playing first base, with seven starts in 22 games at the position.

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) catches a fly out hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He can feature as a designated hitter, if the Pirates don't think he's fully healthy to play in right field, which Dan Zangrilli of 93.7 The Fan hinted at, which put the Pirates in a conundrum.

Marcell Ozuna can't play outfield and has served as the team's primary designated hitter. Griffin is dealing with a low-grade muscle strain to one of the flexors in the throwing forearm, which has him as the designated hitter these two last games.

O'Hearn returning means that the Pirates also have to send someone down to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they'll need a 26-man roster spot.

The Pirates will essentially have three designated hitters for the time being, until O'Hearn and Griffin can get back to right field and shortstop, respectively.

Pittsburgh has used different options in right field with O'Hearn out, with rookie Esmerlyn Valdez making five starts, Jake Mangum starting there four times, Reynolds starting there twice and both Jared Triolo and rookie Jhostynxon Garcia starting there once.

Valdez is already in Triple-A and Garcia could join him down there when they bring O'Hearn off the injured list.

That would force Mangum, Reynolds and Triolo to all take more time in right field, with Mangum and Reynolds moving between the corner outfield spots and Triolo staying in right field at times.

Pirates manager Don Kelly hasn't committed to one person at designated hitter for the time being, as they'll take it day-by-day and per game basis, hoping that Griffin gets back to shortstop soon.

"Fluid, as we work through it on a daily basis," Kelly said pregame. "Konnor's still day to day with the forearm. Hopefully, that will clear up sooner than later. We want to get Konnor back into the field, but not until he's fully ready to be able to do that. Really pumped to hear the news on O'Hearn, trending positively. It seems to be a lot quicker than what we anticipated, which is a great thing."

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