Pirates Battling Familiar Pitcher in Astros Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head out on the road and take on a pitcher that they know all too well.

The Pirates face Houston Astros right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows in the series opener at Daikin Park on June 2, marking the first time they've faced the former Pirates pitcher.

Burrows is a part of the Astros starting rotation, after the Pirates sent him there as part of three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19.

It's been almost six months since the trade and there's been clear benefits for the Pirates, but much less so for Burrows and the Astros.

Burrows Struggling With Astros

Burrows hasnt't had the season he would've wanted with the Astros, as he hasn't found consistency needed to have success as a starter.

He's posted a 3-6 record over 11 starts, a 5.40 ERA over 63.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .283 batting average allowed and a 1.45 WHIP.

May 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows (50) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Burrows has the highest ERA, the fourth-highest BAA and the sixth-highest WHIP of any qualified MLB pitcher, whilst his .315 BABIP (batting average on balls in play) is the 12th-highest.

One big change from Burrows from last season to this season is him not having the same dominant changeup he had with the Pirates, going from a +9 run value last season to a 0 run value this season.

He had a .147 BAA and a 43.1% whiff rate on his changeup last season, compared to a .238 BAA and a 33.1% whiff rate this year.

Burrows spent most of 2025 with the Pirates, from late May towards the end of the campaign, finally earning a spot on the MLB roster after he was an 11th round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

He had a solid campaign with the Pirates, posting a 2-4 record in 19 starts and 23 appearances, a 3.94 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .243 BAA and a 1.24 WHIP.

It's an interesting matchup for Burrows, who faces his old team, but takes on a lot of new faces as well.

Pirates Look Like Clear Winners in Trade

The Pirates added three players from the Rays in this trade in second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Lowe is one of the best hitters on the Pirates, slashing .260/.346/.529 for an OPS of .875 in 54 games, with 54 hits, 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 37 RBI and 26 walks to 58 strikeouts.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on his second solo home run of the game during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His 14 home runs lead the Pirates and rank tied for 13th-most in baseball and tied for fifth-most in the National League, his RBI rank tied for 12th-most in the NL and tied for 23rd-most in MLB, his slugging percentage ranks 17th-best in baseball and 10th-best in the NL, plus his OPS ranks tied for 20th-best in baseball and 10th-best in the NL.

Lowe is the power-hitting second baseman the Pirates have wanted and made their lineup one of the better ones in baseball.

Mangum is a versatile outfield option off the bench, featuring in all three spots and making starts wherever needed.

He is a contact hitter that can also lay down a successful bunt, while showing off his speed on the basepaths and creating chaos for opposing teams.

Mangum won't provide much power , but he's a solid depth piece on a contending team, which the Pirates are at the start of June.

Montgomery has put up a solid season out of the bullpen, with a 3.91 ERA over 23 appearances and 23.0 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .218 BAA and a 1.26 WHIP.

His fastball reaches 100 mph and he's utilized his slider and curveball well this season, serving as a formidable southpaw option in relief .

The Pirates turned one player into three players and the results have shown that they made the right decision.

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