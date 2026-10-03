Pirates Saga with José Urquidy Takes Weird Turn

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates looked like they made their first signing of the offseason with veteran José Urquidy, but it ended up taking a weird turn.

The Pirates did not re-sign Urquidy to a minor-league contract on Oct. 1 and then assign him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Oct. 2, even though MLB.com showed both moves in the transactions log.

The team cleaned up the mistake, saying to disregard what MLB.com listed and that it was incorrect.

MLB.com got rid of the transactions the following day, so they are no longer listed on their site to clear up further confusion.

Why Would This Happen?

Very rarely will MLB.com make this mistake, but it's not impossible and can happen with human error.

Different sites, including Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, reported this transaction as accurate, since MLB.com rarely would list a transaction that didn't happen.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher José Urquidy (65) reacts after the final out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also made sense, since Urquidy signed with the Pirates last season on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, and Urquidy returning on a minor league contract wouldn't be that outlandish.

MLB.com shouldn't make these mistakes going forward, but it's imperative for those of us who are reporters to double-check to make sure they are accurate before writing.

Would Pirates Actually Re-Sign Urquidy?

Urquidy elected free agency on Sept. 30, three days after the Philadelphia Phillies designated him for assignment, so Urquidy re-signing with the Pirates could happen.

The Pirates' main link with Urquidy is pitching coach Bill Murphy , as the duo spent time with the Houston Astros from 2021-24.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy was an assistant pitching coach in 2021 and then as pitching coach with Houston from 2022 to 2025, while Urquidy pitched five seasons with the Astros from 2019-23.

Urquidy had his two best seasons in the major leagues in 2021, posting an 8-3 record in 20 starts with a 3.63 ERA, and 2022, posting a 13-8 record in 28 starts and a 3.94 ERA, when the duo won the World Series with Houston.

Murphy took over as Pirates coach in 2025 and likely played a role in Urquidy signing with them ahead of the 2026 season.

Urquidy didn't take advantage of his chance, struggling in Spring Training and in MLB, as Carmen Mlodzinski became the last Pirates starter.

The Pirates don't necessarily need Urquidy next season, but could always sign him as a veteran option, especially if they have injuries.

Pittsburgh also has younger options in Barco, Khristian Curtis , Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly that they will likely turn to for those opportunities, instead of re-signing Urquidy.

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