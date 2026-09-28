Brandon Lowe's Wife Shares Message With Pirates Fans

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe played one season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he quickly became a fan favorite.

Lowe excelled for the Pirates in 2026, the team's best player after coming in an offseason trade, and making Pittsburgh a place he's welcome for the long term.

His future with the Pirates isn't certain, as he becomes a free agent this offseason and will have a big decision about where he goes next.

Lowe's wife, Madison Lowe, posted on Instagram about her and her family's appreciation for Pittsburgh and the Pirates fans that have made the 2026 season so great.

Re-Signing Lowe the Biggest Offseason Headline

The Pirates only have two free agents this offseason, featuring Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

Lowe is 32 years old and on the cusp of the biggest contract of his MLB career, which will lead to many inquiries for his services in the future.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (not pictured) during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates acquired Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, along with outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, which turned out to be the best trade under general manager Ben Cherington.

Lowe played a big role in the Pirates finishing 82-80, clinching their first winning season since 2018, winning 11 more games than in 2025.

The Pirates didn't achieve their main goal, making the postseason, but it showed why having players like Lowe is crucial for the future.

Pittsburgh brings back most of its core, with a lineup featuring first basemen Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz, outfielders Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez, plus shortstop Konnor Griffin.

They also return their entire starting rotation and most of their bullpen, priming them for a much better shot at the playoffs in 2027.

The Pirates players have shown their desire for Lowe's return and both Cherington and manager Don Kelly want him on the team next year too.

Lowe has remained open to a return to the Pirates, but the free-agent market will give him the best chance to get the contract he wants, which may not be in Pittsburgh.

Brandon Lowe Shows Off Incredible Power in 2026

Lowe was the Pirates' best hitter and the best power-hitting second baseman in 2026, a combination that made him a big success.

His 35 home runs were the most for any Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019 and the most by a left-handed hitter since Pedro Álvarez hit 36 in 2013.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Brian Giles hit more home runs in their first season with the Pirates, 38 in 1999, while his 35 home runs were the 14th-most in a season in Pirates history and only five Pirates have hit more home runs in a season than him.

Lowe hit seven home runs in September, including a stretch of four home runs in five games, as the Pirates rebounded from a slump to finish above .500.

He led all second basemen in home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, and was second to Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang with 96 RBI.

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