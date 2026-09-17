Pirates Name Starting Pitcher for Brewers Series Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to their youth to lead in their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel will start for the Pirates against the Brewers, as they look to win the final game against their National League Central Divisional foe at PNC Park on Sept. 17.

Dotel makes this his second MLB start, with his first coming in the 12-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11.

It's a chance for Dotel to make his mark and for the younger Pirates pitchers to take down the best MLB team.

Why Dotel Gets the Start for the Pirates

The Pirates have two bullpen games in their five-man rotation, with both Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller out injured.

Dotel threw a scoreless first inning against the Cubs, but then gave up three runs in the second inning and departed from a once promising.

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) delivers the ball during the first inning against then Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He pitched in the sixth inning in the 5-1 loss to the Brewers in the series opener on Sept. 15, giving up a two-run single after relieving left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto .

Dotel hasn't pitched outside that game since his Cubs start, and the Pirates will need him to begin this game strong against a solid Brewers lineup.

He has succeeded in bulk roles for the Pirates, throwing five scoreless outings of three innings or more.

If he can give the Pirates three innings against the Brewers, that would go a long way to helping the bullpen go further into the game.

Who Else Will Pitch For the Pirates vs. Brewers

The Pirates will have most of their bullpen available against the Brewers, but there are a few pitchers who are almost guaranteed to take the mound.

Fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis followed Dotel against the Cubs and had his worst MLB outing, allowing six runs over three innings, struggling with a lack of command .

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) looks down after then Chicago Cubs score during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis hasn't pitched since that Cubs game. So the Pirates will likely have him throwing in a bulk role against the Brewers.

The Pirates' top high-leverage pitchers, right-hander Luke Weaver and left-hander closer Mason Montgomery, haven't pitched in this series and should be ready. Soto and right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval should also be available for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh won't use right-handed pitchers in Antwone Kelly, who threw three innings in the series opener, Carmen Mlodzinski, who threw two innings in the 5-4 loss on Sept. 16, Yohan Ramírez, who pitched in the past two games, plus Lake Bachar and left-hander Brandon Eisert, who threw two innings each in the series opener.

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