Pirates Showing Serious Interest in Elite Mets Reliever

The Pittsburgh Pirates are shaping up as a potential landing spot for arguably the best reliever available at this year's MLB trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, the Pirates are conveying serious interest in New York Mets right-hander Luke Weaver alongside one of their NL Central rivals in the Milwaukee Brewers.

"The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates are among the teams showing strong interest in New York Mets right-handed reliever Luke Weaver, according to people briefed on the conversations who were not authorized to speak freely," Sammon and Rosenthal reported.

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) follows through on a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Weaver's Market is Shaping Up for Pittsburgh

The Pirates would appear to be taking an aggressive approach in the days leading up to the deadline when it comes to supplementing their bullpen, and rightfully so. Pittsburgh's relievers have posted a collective 4.38 ERA on the year, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.

Though the club has been floated as a potential destination for San Diego Padres star closer and Pittsburgh native Mason Miller, the chances of him being moved over the next few days have dwindled.

As such, Sammon and Rosenthal stated that some teams around the league believe Weaver will ultimately be the best reliever up for grabs should the Padres end up holding onto Miller and the rest of their top relievers.

The Pirates desperately need a late-inning righty to pair with southpaws Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery and Evan Sisk (once healthy).

Yohan Ramírez has outperformed expectations with 1.6 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 58 innings, though his 4.00 FIP and 5.3 BB/9 make him a volatile option at the end of games.

Wilber Dotel and Carmen Mlodzinski have shown some promise, but neither is a truly reliable right-hander to turn to in crucial situations.

That's where Weaver would come in handy. He logged a 3.21 ERA in 148 2/3 frames out of the New York Yankees' bullpen in 2024 and 2025 before signing a two-year deal worth $22 million with the crosstown Mets this past offseason.

As the club's set-up man behind Devin Williams, Weaver has excelled to the tune of a 1.88 ERA, 2.87 FIP and 9.2 K/9 across 43 innings.

Weaver's extra year of control at $11 million means the Pirates would have to meet what's likely an exorbitant price tag from the Mets in order to acquire him.

Whether it's one of its top-10 prospects and more or a handful of players that are ranked amongst its top-15 farmhands, taking that risk might be worth it for Pittsburgh in order to snag a reliever of Weaver's caliber.

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