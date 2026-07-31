Pirates Remove One Prospect From Trade Talks

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make moves at the trade deadline, but they are standing firm on their refusal on dealing a great talent in the coming years.

MLB team are asking about Pirates top prospect, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, during trade discussions per Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic .

The Athetlic also reported that the Pirates are "unlikely" to trade Hernandez, which even includes San Diego Padres closer in right-hander Mason Miller , who would massively bolster the Pirates bullpen.

If the Pirates were to trade Hernandez, The Athletic reported it would have to come in a major league position player or pitcher that has years of team control.

Why Are Teams Going After Seth Hernandez?

It's no secret that Hernandez is one of, if not the best, pitching prospects in all of baseball and if the Pirates are going for it at the trade deadline, other MLB teams will ask about him.

The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. and he pitched incredibly in 2026 when he was healthy.

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Seth Hernandez (22) throws a pitch against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez posted a 6-1 record over 18 starts between Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, a 2.43 ERA over 74.0 innings pitched, 118 strikeouts to 31 walks, a.181 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

The 20-year old and fellow Pirates prospect and Greensboro teammate, outfielder Edward Florentino, represented the team for the National League at the Futures Game , featuring the best talents in baseball.

Hernandez possesses a tantalizing pitch mix , a near 100-mph four-seam fastball that works with his offspeed pitches, in a faster slider, a changeup with incredible movement and a curveball that works much in the same way.

The Pirates top prospect is dealing with a left oblique injury , likely sidelining him for the rest of the season, but other MLB teams also see the potential and would want him in their rotation as their ace for the future.

Will Pirates Have to Part With Hernandez?

The Pirates are looking for bullpen help, which is where the Miller mention comes into play, but trading away your best prospect for a closer/relief pitcher is generally not the best practice.

San Diego did this with Miller at the trade deadline last year, with their package including shortstop Leo De Vries, the second-best prospect in baseball.

Jul 28, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller will command a big trade package, if the Padres even consider moving him, as has team control through the end of the decade and is by far and away the best closer in baseball.

The Pirates are playing it smart when it comes to Hernandez, as they aren't going to just give up a huge part of the future of their rotation for a "rental" or any relief pitcher.

Pittsburgh will need to part with prospects for bullpen help, maybe Florentino, their two other top 100 prospects in third baseman Murf Gray and shortstop Wyatt Sanford , plus others.

Cherington has a big trade deadline ahead of him on Aug. 3, but it would come as a massive surprise if Hernandez is moved.

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