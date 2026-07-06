Pirates Could Bolster Bullpen With Mets Relief Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have four weeks until the trade deadline and there is one pitcher that could improve their struggling bullpen.

New York Mets right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver is a prime trade target this upcoming deadline, with many postseason hopeful-teams considering adding him and his talents.

The Pirates are already looking for bullpen help and talking to teams across MLB, even willing to part ways with their Competitive Balance Round A selection in the draft, 34th overall, to do that.

Pittsburgh knows this season is one they can't squander and they must address their inconsistent and unreliable bullpen .

Why Luke Weaver Makes For Pirates

Weaver is a long-time veteran, pitching for seven different teams across his 11 seasons in the major leagues.

He spent most of his career as a starting pitcher, seven of his first eight seasons, but transitioned to a relief pitcher full-time in 2024, where he's had great success.

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weaver turned his above-6.00 ERA in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and dropped it down to 2.89 in 2024 and 3.62 in 2025 and now 1.95 in 2026.

His advanced statistics this season also show how dominant he's been, ranking in the top 10% in a few categories and close to it in many others.

Luke Weaver Advanced Statistics Ranking 2026

Stat Total Ranking wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) .202 Fourth-lowest (Top 1%) xwOBA (Expeted Weighted On-Base Average) .254 19th-lowest (Top 5%) xERA (Expected Earned Run Average) 2.63 19th-lowest (Top 5%) xBA (Expected Batting Average) .193 26th-lowest (Top 7%) K% (Strikeout Rate) 29.1% 35th-lowest (Top 10%)

Weaver has also posted high chase and whiff rates, 34.9% and 30.9%, respectively, a low hard-hit rate of 31.1% and a low walk rate of 6.4%.

He mostly throws a four-seam fastball and a changeup, but also has a cutter at his disposal too.

Weaver has had success with his pitch mix, with his fastball and changeup having run values of +7 and +5 per Statcast, respectively, both having a 31% strikeout rate and also low hard-hit rates of 37.5% for his fastball and 22.2% for his changeup.

The Pirates, if they do land Weaver, would also get him for the 2027 season as well, as he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets this offseason.

$11 million is quite the price for a relief pitcher, but if the Pirates are going to take chances, this one makes a lot of sense.

Where Weaver Fits in Pirates Bullpen

Weaver doesn't have a lot of experience closing, just 12 saves in 18 attempts, so it's likely he doesn't fulfill the closer role that the Pirates would want.

He could feature as a set-up man or even a middle reliever, throwing longer than one inning or even two innings, similar to the role Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramîrez has, but with more efficiency.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates really need any sort of role in the bullpen and if Weaver can fill it, he's sure to have success and make it easier on the other relief pitchers.

He has mostly come in the seventh inning and eighth inning for the Mets this season and the Pirates wouldn't mind utilizing him the same way, if they do land him.

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