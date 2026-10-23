Pirates' Seth Hernandez Has One Main Goal for 2027

PITTSBURGH — Seth Hernandez showed everyone this season why the Pittsburgh Pirates made him the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, but he still has so much he wants to achieve.

Hernandez was excellent in his first professional season in 2026, dominating at Single-A Bradenton and then adjusting to challenges at High-A Greensboro, with the Pirates naming him the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year.

The 20-year-old placed himself among the top pitching prospects in baseball, and the Pirates could have another ace in their rotation.

Hernandez isn't shy about the expectations he has for himself and knows exactly what he wants to do next season.

“That’s my goal next year, to make it up to the big leagues," Hernandez said after winning his award. "But like I said, I’m just going to go one step at a time. I’m not going to think too far ahead. But that’s definitely one of my goals.”

Seth Hernandez Trajectory to MLB

Hernandez excelled in 2026 and reached all the marks that the Pirates set for him in the season.

It culminated in a 6-1 record over 18 starts, a 2.43 ERA over 74 innings, 118 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .181 BAA and 1.05 across both Single-A and High-A.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Seth Hernandez in the 2026 Futures Game | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Hernandez earned a spot in the Futures Game, representing the Pirates for the National League, and he is in the top 10 prospects in baseball, with Baseball America ranking him 8th and MLB Pipeline putting him at ninth.

It wasn't all perfect for Hernandez, especially when a left oblique injury cut his season short in late July, missing the final five weeks of the season.

Hernandez assured the media that he is healthy and has been so since the second week of September, putting him on track to be ready for next season.

There's no doubt Hernandez has the stuff to eventually dominate at the major league level, with a 100 mph four-seam fastball, a changeup with ridiculous drop, a slider that almost works like a cutter with its 90mph velocity and a strong curveball too.

Hernandez's main issue is adjusting to the workload needed of a starting pitcher, especially for the aces, who are normally throwing 180-210 innings a season.

Throwing just 74 innings and having those innings managed means that there is still physical development needed to throw the way Hernandez does, without suffering serious injuries.

Hernandez would most likely come out of the bullpen when he does earn his first MLB call-up, but the Pirates envision him in the same vein as Paul Skenes, who throws around 170-190 innings per year.

Making the Pirates roster at any point in 2027 would be quite impressive for Hernandez, but having that goal is a good sign for the franchise and the player's future.

A Realistic 2027 for Hernandez

Hernandez probably won't pitch for the Pirates in 2027, but that doesn't mean he won't have a big season ahead of him.

The Pirates could start Hernandez at Doube-A Altoona, but it's most likely he'll begin next year at High-A again.

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Seth Hernandez (22) throws a pitch against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hernandez shows that he can handle the challenges at Greensboro, then he should earn that promotion to Altoona shortly after.

Hernandez finishing 2027 with Triple-A Indianapolis would be a great season for him, especially if he can finish without any big injuries and with more than 100 innings pitched.

This would set him up nicely for a promotion to the major leagues in 2028 and the start of his development into the next Pirates ace.