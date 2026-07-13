Seth Hernandez Send Message to Pirates After Dominating Futures Game

PHILADELPHIA — The baseball world got to see Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Seth Hernandez on the mound and he didn't disappoint, making his eventual MLB debut even more exciting.

Hernandez represented the Pirates for the National League at the Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, featuring the best prospects in baseball.

The 20-year old dazzled in the second inning , throwing two strikeouts and getting a pop out for a quick appearance and just 14 pitches.

Hernandez made his first appearance out of the bullpen since turning professional and it was a role that he hinted at doing for the Pirates at some point.

"A lot of butterflies coming out of the ‘pen," Hernandez said. "First time coming out of the ‘pen in a long time. That was pretty fun. Hopefully maybe show the Pirates I can come out of the ‘pen. That was pretty electric. It was fun."

Would Hernandez Actually Pitch out of Pirates Bullpen?

Hernandez is the best right-handed pitching prospect in baseball and second-best pitching prospect, just behind Seattle Mariners lefty Kade Anderson.

The Pirates putting Hernandez in their bullpen this season seems ludicrous, but having one of your best future pitchers come in this season and contribute to a team vying for its first postseason since 2015 is incredibly enticing.

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Seth Hernandez (22) throws a pitch against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez already throws 100 mph fastballs consistently and has impressive offspeed pitches in his slider, curveball and changeup, all of which combine velocity and break for maximum efficiency.

It would also give him more time around the Pirates rotation, including All-Stars in Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft, veteran Mitch Keller, recently returned Jared Jones and rookie Bubba Chandler, which would come as invaluable experience and lessons he could learn from top MLB arms.

Pittsburgh also has had issues with their bullpen , not getting the results nor consistency from their relievers, and Hernandez could help fix that problem.

The Pirates have high hopes for Hernandez, but him joining the bullpen this season is never going to actually happen.

Hernandez is a starter and the Pirates want him building up in that role and eventually joining the rotation in the coming years, which could be as early as 2028 if he trends the way he has.

The Pirates future phenom also needs time to adjust to major league hitting and still hasn't pitched above High-A.

Hernandez also, in jest, spoke about Skenes postgame and didn't want to take his spot as the ace n the Pirates rotation.

"Probably not. He’s a lot bigger than me, so I don’t want him to beat me up," Hernandez said on Skenes.

What Hernandez's Rest of Season Looks Like

Hernandez has already shown he's one of the best pitchers in the minor leagues, reaching 100 strikeouts before anyone else.

He has posted a 6-1 record over 16 starts across Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, with a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings, 111 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .183 batting average allowed and a 1.07 WHIP.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft looks at the glove of Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates moved him up to Greensboro on May 12, after dominating for Bradenton , where he's finally faced some adversity.

Hernandez has posted a 3-1 record in 10 starts at High-A, a 3.73 ERA over 41 innings, eight home runs and 17 earned runs allowed, 61 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .214 BAA and a 1.32 WHIP.

There is a chance he could earn promotion to Double-A Altoona by the end of the season, but he'll need to show more consistency against High-A hitting before doing so.

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