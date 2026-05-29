Pirates Manager Explains Moving Carmen Mlodzinski to Bullpen

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly made one of the toughest roster decisions he'll have to make all season.

Kelly announced that he is moving Carmen Mlodzinski from the starting rotation to the bullpen, as they bring back Jared Jones from the 60-day injured list and make him a starting pitcher moving forward.

It wasn't an easy choice for Kelly, as Mlodzinski had done a solid job in his two months as a starting pitcher, but it was one that he sees will make the team better for the long run.

"Extremely difficult decision, conversation," Kelly said. "I think at the end of the day, when we sit here and look at what is going to give us the best chance to win every single day, having as many options as we can in different areas, it is. Like we talked about before, we're going to have tough decisions to make, and trying to keep winning at the core of all of it."

Why Kelly Likes Mlodzinski in Bullpen Role

The Pirates really need someone that can come out of the bullpen, provide multiple innings and either hold onto leads or give the offense a chance to make a comeback.

Pittsburgh simply hasn't gotten that recently from the likes of right-handers Justin Lawrence, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana , plus they also sent Isaac Mattson down to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) reacts before being removed from the game during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Mlodzinski has posted a 2.63 ERA in 94 outings as a reliever and 140.1 innings total, with a 1.17 WHIP, while he's posted a 4.40 ERA over 26 starts and 100.1 innings pitched as a starter in his major league career.

Kelly sees Mlodzinski accompanying right-handed relief pitcher Wilber Dotel as someone that can effectively pitch multiple innings, while also coming in high leverage situations as well

“That’s a great question," Kelly said on Mlodzinski's value as a reliever compared to as a starter. "Honestly, sitting here thinking through the whole thing and the value, yes, they’re valuable, Carmen’s valuable, hugely valuable.

"He started some games but we also saw him when he opened twice coming out of the ‘pen and filling six innings the one game, five innings in the next. The value that that brings.

"There aren’t a lot of guys that can do that. There aren’t a lot of guys that can come in, say he comes in a one-run game in the sixth inning and pitches four innings and gets the save. There is a ton of value of being able to do something like that.”

Kelly also knows how tough Mlodzinski took this decision, but noted that there are few pitchers who have the energy and stamina to fight back and prove their worth more than Mlodzinski, which will play a big role in them solidifying the bullpen.

"There's no doubt. He's such a fierce competitor, [which] we've talked about," Kelly said. "Obviously disappointed and has worked hard in the starting pitcher's role and has done a nice job and the value that he brings out of the 'pen like that, to be able to throw high-leverage, multi-inning, big innings for us that, quite frankly, we need out of the 'pen."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!