Pirates Sign Former Twins Outfielder, Local Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had any local players on the team this year, but they may have one in the near future.

The Pirates signed Pittsburgh native and outfielder Kyler Fedko to a minor league deal, per KDKA-TV sports anchor Rich Walsh .

Fedko most recently played for the Minnesota Twins, who designated him for assignment and released him on Sept. 1 after he tore his ACL.

Walsh also reported that Fedko chose the Pirates over other offers and will focus on his rehab going forward.

Pirates Sign Local Star

Fedko hails from nearby Gibsonia, Pa., and played for Vincentian Academy, a co-ed Catholic High School in McCandless, Pa., that shut down in 2020.

He led Vincentian to two PIAA titles in 2016 and 2018 and earned 2018 Max Preps All-American honors for hitting .661 as a senior, with 39 hits in 56 at-bats, 40 RBI, 14 doubles, five triples and eight home runs.

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyler Fedko against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fedko then played for UConn for three seasons, 2019-21, hitting .398/.485/.673 with an OPS of 1.158 as a junior in 2021, earning All-American honors.

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft and spent six seasons in their farm system before making his MLB debut on June 15.

Fedko had no hits in 16 at-bats with the Twins, with one run scored, one RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts.

He can play all three outfield spots and hit .252/.357/.431 for an OPS of .788 in 473 minor league games.

Former Pirates Players With Local Ties

The Pirates have had some former players from the WPIAL, or District 7 in the PIAA, including some of their recent stars.

Closer David Bednar pitched for the Pirates from 2021-25, a two-time All-Star who led the National League in saves in 2023 (39) and played for Mars High School in Mars, Pa., a northern suburb 20-25 miles from PNC Park.

Jul 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second baseman Neil Walker hails from Gibsonia, like Fedko, but starred for Pine-Richland High School before the Pirates selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft.

Walker would go on and excel with the Pirates, playing seven seasons from 2009-15, leading the team to three straight postseasons, 2013-15, and won a Sliver Slugger Award in 2014.

Pirates manager Don Kelly is also a Pittsburgh native, playing for Mt. Lebanon High School, a southern suburb about seven miles from PNC Park, and played for the Pirates in 2007.

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