Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Makes MLB History With Insane Performance

PITTSBURGH — Ryan O'Hearn has played a big role in the success the Pittsburgh Pirates have had this season and his latest performance was one of the best in franchise history.

O'Hearn hit three home runs and drove in 10 RBI in the 12-4 win for the Pirates over the Braves in the series opener at PNC Park on July 7, contributing almost entirely to the victory.

This performance was historic in many reasons, but most importantly with the 10 RBI the most for a Pirates player in a game in franchise history and just the 11th player in MLB history to achieve that feat as well.

O'Hearn took advantage of some pitches, but noted postgame that he had never achieved either feat in his career, not even in Little League or high school.

“Never. Never 10 RBIs, never hit three home runs in my life," O'Hearn said. "Hit two [home runs] many times in high school and all that and college, but never three. So today’s the day I’ll remember forever.”

How O'Hearn Made History vs. the Braves

The Pirates first baseman hit three home runs and got all of his 10 RBI on those three home runs.

O'Hearn hit a grand slam in the first inning, then two three-run home runs, which came in the third inning and the sixth inning, building leads of 4-1, 7-2 and 10-2, respectively.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) hits his second home run of the game a three run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Hearn's most impressive home run was his second one, taking a slider away and sending it 105.1 mph and 415 feet to center field onto the "PIRATE" Lawn.

He hit his grand slam on a curveball (99.6 mph/384 feet) for the first one and then sent a sweeper (101.3 mph/373 feet), both to right field and both in the middle of the plate.

“Not really no. I didn’t do anything different or special today," said on his outing. "Just saw the ball really good from the first pitch of the day and was just kind of like in cruise control mode, I don’t know. Got some good pitches to hit and after the third one, I was like, ‘Oh man. No kidding. Today must be my day.’

History O'Hearn Made in This Game

O'Hearn became the first player to drive in 10 RBI in a game (since it became official stat in 1920) with Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani last doing so on Sept. 19, 2024 vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

He became the 16th Pirate to hit three home runs in a game and marked the 25th time it happened in franchise history.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) watches the ball after hitting a double against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liover Peguero was the last Pirates player to hit three home runs, coming vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, 2025 and Michael Pérez was the last Pirates player to do so at PNC Park, vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on June 30, 2022.

O'Hearn became the fifth Pirates player that hit a grand slam and a three-run home run in the same game, with Andrew McCutchen last doing so vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on Sept. 26, 2017.

He also made this his second six-RBI game of 2026, with six RBI in the 12-4 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 17, just one of five Pirates players to do that in the same season (since 1920).

O'Hearn also hit two home runs in the last game at PNC Park, a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 28, making him one of four Pirates (six times) to do this in the Modern Era (since 1901).

This game also marked the third grand slam in O'Hearn's career, his fourth multi-home run game and his 100th areer home run.

His bat from this game earned a spot in the Pirates Legacy Hall at PNC Park and his helmet is off to Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

O'Hearn received a curtain call after his third home run, with the Pirates fans in attendance giving him a huge round of applause for one of the best showings they'll ever see at PNC Park.

“Yeah it’s another first. Never had a curtain call before." O'Hearn said. "Always said I’m not going to do it unless they really want it. I feel like there’s nothing worse then popping out for a curtain call and it was just like, ‘Couple fans wanted it.’ Really cool to do it, have a game like this at home and get to have a curtain call and celebrate with the fans. So, really special.”

O'Hearn Taking On Big Role in Pirates Offense

The Pirates signed Ryan O'Hearn this offseason to a two-year, $29 million contract, making him their first multi-year free agent signing in almost a decade.

O'Hearn has done what the Pirates hoped for and then some, slashing .293/.351/.500 for an OPS of .851 in 77 games with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the baes on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He ranks amongst some of the best hitters in baseball, tied for the ninth-most RBI, the 18th-highest batting average and tied for the 23rd-highest slugging percentage.

O'Hearn and fellow Pirates offseason addition Brandon Lowe each have 60+ RBI, becoming the first Pirates duo to do so before the All-Star break since Barry Bonds (62) and Bobby Bonilla (61) in 1990.

Maybe even more impressive for O'Hearn is that he is just two home runs away from setting a new career-high in a season, even with five games left before the All-Star break.

O'Hearn doesn't understand exactly how he's done better with his power in 2026, but that he's taken advantage of PNC Park and the favorable dimensions to him and that he's excited to help this Pirates team finally makethe postseason after many losing years.

“That’s crazy. I don’t know. Haven’t really done anything different this year than I have the last few years. Just been hitting a few more homers," O'Hearn said.

"I think this ballpark really suits me really well. I feel like I can reach center, right-center, obviously right field. I love playing at home and I think that maybe has played a part in it. Just feeling good. Not really worried about the numbers right now. I know they’re in a good spot right now and just trying to take it day-by-day and help this club win because I believe in this club and at the end of this season, I’ll look back and see where we at.”

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