Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Taking Major Step in Injury Recovery

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a number of injuries to their lineup, but one key member is on the way towards a comeback.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz will start his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on July 21, as they'll host Dunedin (Toronto Blue Jays) at LECOM Park.

Horwitz hasn't played for the Pirates since June 24, when he departed the 11- 1 win over the Seattle Mariners following him suffering a left hamstring strain, after trying to beat out a double play.

Four weeks following that injury, he's progressing towards a full return and a good showing on his rehab assignment will get him closer to that.

Why the Pirates Would Want Horwitz Back Now

The Pirates have dealt with more than just Horwitz's injury, as catcher Endy Rodríguez, shortstop Konnor Griffin and center fielder Oneil Cruz are also out.

Horwitz had a great season for the Pirates before his injury, hitting .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, adding 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates got the best out of a player they traded for in the previous offseason, who, despite missing almost the first two months of the 2025 season, ended up the best hitter for them that season, slashing .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841.

What's made Horwitz's season so impressive is that he's hit in seven of nine lineup spots , doing well in just about all of them.

Horwitz hit towards the bottom of the lineup earlier on, usually seventh or sixth, and was then the leadoff hitter for the month leading up to his injury, hitting around .275 in each spot.

The Pirates have had the best offense in baseball this season and getting Horwitz back would make it even better.

Where Pirates Have Gone with Horwitz Out Injured

Ryan O'Hearn has been the Pirates' main starting first baseman with Horwitz out, starting 17 of the past 21 games there.

O'Hearn has had success at the plate, slashing .269/.356/.487 for an OPS of .843 in 21 games, with 21 hits in 78 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI.

Jul 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the bases on a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had one of the best games in Pirates history in the 12-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, hitting three home runs and driving in 10 RBI, becoming the first player in franchise history and just the 11th MLB player to achieve that.

The Pirates also had Tyler Callihan start three games at first base and Rodríguez start one game there, but O'Hearn has taken the bulk of the starts.

Esmerlyn Valdez has taken advantage of this, as he earned the starting right field role that O'Hearn previously had and has been the best hitter in baseball over the past month, making the Pirates lineup even more promising with the return of other injured players.

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