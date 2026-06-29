Pirates Starting Pitchers Get Shot at Revenge vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and their starting pitching has a big bounceback opportunity ahead of them.

The Pirates suffered a series sweep to the Phillies at PNC Park, May 15-17, where their in-state rival scored 13 earned runs on their rotation, en route to a difficult weekend at home.

Pittsburgh gets a chance at revenge, as the three pitchers in the series against Philadelphia will pitch once again and face the same foe, while Jared Jones comes in for the series finale.

The Pirates could make up some serious ground in the National League Wild Card race and they'll need their starting pitching at their best against the Phillies.

Braxton Ashcraft Could Become All-Star

The emergence of Braxton Ashcraft has been massive for the Pirates, who have one of the best pitchers in baseball, in just his first full season in the rotation.

Ashcraft has posted a 7-3 record over 16 starts, with 10 of those outings earning distinction of a quality start (at least six innings pitched, no more than three runs allowed).

Jun 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Braxton Ashcraft NL/MLB Rankings

Stat NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (96.2) 9th/15th Strikeouts (107) Tied-7th/Tied-12th K/BB (4.86) 5th/Tied-10th BB/9 (2.05) 5th/13th K/9 (9.96) 8th/13th ERA (3.07) 10th/17th WHIP (1.09) 11th/20th BAA (.232) 15th/33rd

Ashcraft is coming off an incredible outing vs. the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 24, where he came back from three consecutive singles to start the game and allowed just four total hits over six innings and posted 10 strikeouts in the 11-1 victory.

He will take on Phillies right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola, which he did back on May 15 and ended up allowing four earned runs over 6.2 innings pitched in an eventual bullpen meltdown in the 11-9 defeat.

The Pirates offense got after Nola, and they'll need to do that again, along with a strong outing from Ashcraft, to take control of the series from the first game.

Bubba Chandler Finding Consistency As Rookie

It's not been the easiest season for Bubba Chandler, who posted a 4.42 ERA over 16 starts and a 3-7 record.

Chandler also posted an 8.70 ERA over eight starts from April 23-June 2, which included his tough outing vs. the Phillies on May 16.

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He only threw three innings , the shortest start of his career, giving up three hits, four walks and five earned runs, plus a three-run home run to Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper in the 6-0 defeat.

Chandler also had the misfortune of going up against Phillies left-handed starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez, who threw a scoreless complete game, with a career-high 13 strikeouts against the Pirates.

He will again go up against Sánchez, who is one of the best pitchers in baseball and in the competitive race for the National League Cy Young Award in the second game of the series on June 30.

Chandler has been pitching much better as of late, with a 2.82 ERA over his last four outings and a 2.65 ERA over his last three starts.

He allowed five hits and three walks against the Mariners on June 26, but also just one earned run over 5.1 innings in the 5-1 victory.

Chandler doesn't necessarily need to best Sánchez, but he must keep his good form going in June and assert himself as an important part of the rotation.

Paul Skenes Looking to Get Back to His Best Pitching

This season for Paul Skenes hasn't gone according to plan and his recent slump began with his start vs. the Phillies on May 17.

Skenes gave up five earned runs over five innings pitched, which included all five runs scoring in the fifth/sixth innings, taking a loss in the 6-0 defeat.

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has posted a 4.40 ERA in his last eight starts, beginning with his outing vs. the Phillies, and his last start vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 26 was much of the same problems.

Skenes gave up four straight hits to start the second inning and four earned runs, which kept him from going further than five innings vs. the Reds, who would win late, 6-4.

His countepart is none other than Phillies right-handed starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who was battling with him for the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, before an injury in August shut his season down.

Wheeler returned this season and has posted a 8-1 record and a 2.03 ERA over 12 starts, as he'll look to win the coveted award in 2026.

Skenes had one of his best starts of his career at Citizens Bank Park, throwing a complete game over eight innings, giving up just one run, but taking a 1-0 loss.

The Pirates offense needs to come through more when Skenes starts, so if both parties can put together a strong showing, they could get a big win on the road.

Jones Still Searching for Great Start Post-Injury

The Pirates finally got Jones back after his internal brace surgery and long rehab back on May 29 and immediately put him back in the starting rotation.

Jones has posted a 5.76 ERA over six starts and 25.0 innings pitched, with a .270 batting average allowed and a 1.44 WHIP, not the numbers the young Pirates starter wants.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It was another tough outing against the Reds on June 27, giving up four runs and three earned runs over 4.2 innings, marking his fourth start with multiple runs allowed.

Jones faces Phillies right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel, who has never started a game in his short MLB career.

This is a great opportunity for Jones to put on a dominant performance and do so against one of the better lineups in baseball, but he'll need to execute much better than he has done.

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