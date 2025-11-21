Pirates Non-Tender Four Players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates officially made their roster decisions ahead of the non-tender deadline.

The Pirates officially non-tendered right-handed relief pitchers Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta, as well as outfielders in Alexander Canario and Ronny Simon, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

All four were previously designated for assignment. — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) November 21, 2025

Why The Pirates Non-Tendered These Players

Pittsburgh had already designated for assignment these four players back on Nov. 18, as they made room on their 40-man roster for their protected players from the Rule 5 Draft, which had the deadline the same day.

The Pirates put six players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft on their 40-man roster, including outfielder/first baseman Esmerlyn Valdez, infielder Jack Brannigan, right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, plus left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego.

The non-tender deadline is at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 21, which means that MLB teams have until that time to make offers to their arbitration -eligible players, or they can non-tender them, making them free agents.

Pittsburgh decided they would non-tender these players after designating them for assignment, which means they won't bring them back and will allow them to go for other opportuntities.

Holderman Struggles With Pirates in 2025

Holderman struggled in 2025 for the Pirates, posting an 0-2 record in 24 relief outings, with a 7.01 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .327 opposing batting average and a 1.95 WHIP.

He struggled at the beginning of the season for the Pirates, with a 9.64 ERA in his first five appearances with five runs over 4.2 innings pitched and two blown saves in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Holderman then dealt with a with a right knee sprain, that kept him out for three weeks, April 6-26, then dealt with right thumb inflammation for almost three months, keeping him on the injured list and away for the Pirates from May 18-Aug. 15.

Apr 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman (35) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He originally had a great start with the Pirates, posting a 3.86 ERA over 58 bullpen outings in 2023 and then a 3.16 ERA in 2024, where he was originally at a 1.67 ERA before struggling over late July-early August, giving up nine earned runs over 4.2 innings before missing time with a right wrist sprain.

Moreta Returns From Injury, But Not in the Pirates Favor

Moreta missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He joined the Pirates for the first time since that injury on Aug. 2 and made five appearances out of the bullpen in his frst stint that he was with the team, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched, posting seven strikeouts to one walk, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.

The Pirates then brought Moreta back on Aug. 26 and he made 13 appearances, giving up four earned runs over 12.0 innings pitched for a 3.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts to six walks.

Pittsburgh then sent Moreta down to the minor leagues on Sept. 25, ending his season with a 1-1 record in 18 appearances, a 3.24 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to seven walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.

Moreta was a fan favorite, nicknamed "Big Bank", and flashing the money sign every time he comes off the mound.

Aug 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dauri Moreta (36) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Canario Never Gets Going in 2025

The Pirates landed Canario in a trade with the New York Mets on March 31 for cash considerations. The Mets previously designated Canario for assignment on March 27.

Canario played in 87 games for the Pirates, slashing .218/.274/.338 for an OPS of .612, with 73 hits in 215 at-bats, 25 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, six home runs, 20 RBIs and 17 walks to 80 strikeouts.

He played in all three spots in the outfield, with 21 starts in 31 games played in left field, 23 starts in 29 games played in center field and 13 starts in 24 games played in right field.

Canario had a poor April, hitting just .074 with two hits in 27 at-bats, but had a much better May, where he slashed .279/.326/.407 for an OPS of .733 in 23 games, with 24 hits in 86 at-bats, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, six RBIs and six walks to 29 strikeouts.

He regressed over the next two months, hitting .194 in June in 15 games and one hit in 12 at-bats for a .083 batting average in six game in July.

Canario saw more time in August, where he hit .214, before having a solid end to his campaign in September, slashing .250/.265/.375 for an OPS of .640 in 16 games, with eight hits in 32 at-bats, one double, one home run, four RBIs and one walks to 15 strikeouts.

Aug 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Alexander Canario (29) makes a catch for an out against Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Simon Joins Pirates Late, Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Pirates claimed Simon off of waivers from the Miami Marlins on June 2, as they designated him for assignment the day prior.

Simon joined the Pirates on Aug. 13, played in seven games and starting four contests in right field and three contests in left field.

He slashed .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517 in those seven games, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, one double, two RBIs and one walk to eight strikeouts.

Simon suffered an dislocated shoulder on a slide at home plate in the series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 29.

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ronny Simon (63) is checked by medical staff after sliding into home plate against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

He tore his labrum and underwent surgery, which requires a four-to-six month recovery period, keeping him out until January-March 2026.

