Pirates Switch Up Infield Before Guardians Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could get a big series win and will look to do so with a different infield.

The Pirates made changes at second base, shortstop and third base ahead of the series finale vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 19, compared to the second game of the doubleheader on July 18.

Brandon Lowe is not a part of the lineup, as Nick Gonzales moves to second base from third base, Jared Triolo moves to third base from shortstop and Jacob Gonzalez comes back in and will play shortstop.

The only constant for the Pirates is Ryan O'Hearn at first base, who will now play there for all three games of this series.

What to Expect From Pirates Infield Going Forward

Gonzalez joined the Pirates just last week in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 10, which also netted them left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert, in exchange for the 34th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and left-handed pitching prospect Jaden Woods.

The Pirates had Gonzalez start the first game of the doubleheader and series opener vs. the Guardians at shortstop and he instantly came through with a two-run home run in the second inning to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Jul 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (26) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez didn't just get this over the wall, he absolutely crushed this home run, hitting an 87.8 mph sweeper from Guardians right-handed starting pitcher Gavin Williams over the middle of the plate, sending it 106.7 mph and 428 feet to right field.

The Pirates added Gonzalez, as he provides the left side of the infield with a left-handed bat that projects good power , which he showed on that home run.

Pittsburgh also needed middle infield depth, as shortstop Konnor Griffin suffered an injury to his left hand that will keep him out for two months and landed him on the 60-day injured list, with the earliest return coming in September.

Gonzalez has played most of his professional baseball at shortstop and will do so mostly for the Pirates, especially when they face right-handed pitching.

Lowe gets a day off from the field, while Gonzales plays second base today, but will mostly feature at third base.

Triolo will shift between shortstop and third base, depending on what the Pirates need, and O'Hearn will stay at first base with Spencer Horwitz still out with a left hamstring injury.

Pirates Lineup vs. Guardians Sees Changed Outfield

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Left Field Switch Jared Triolo Third Base Right Bryan Reynolds Designated Hitter Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Second Base Right Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Henry Davis Catcher Right Billy Cook Center Field Right

The infield wasn't the only difference for the Pirates, as they also made some outfield changes as well.

Bryan Reynolds will serve as designated hitter, which sees Jake Mangum move to left field and Billy Cook take over in center field, while Esmerlyn Valdez stays in right field.

Jul 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates are facing Guardians left-handed starting pitcher Joey Cantillo, so they've limited themselves to just two left-handed bats in O'Hearn and Gonzalez.

Pittsburgh also has Triolo batting second, which is the highest he's hit since he batted leadoff twice this season, last doing so on May 8 vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

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