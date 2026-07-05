Pirates Share Latest Updates on Oneil Cruz, Spencer Horwitz Injuries

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to get back two of their most important players after their respective injuries.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz are both down in Florida , specifically Bradenton, where the team has their Spring Training facility at and a place where injured players can progress during injury rehab.

Both players have missed some time for the Pirates, with Cruz going on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left hand on June 10 and Horwitz also going on the 10-day injured list, but for a left hamstring injury back on June 25.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington gave updates on both players on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan on July 5.

Cruz Making Progress, But Not Close to Return

The duo are down in Florida as the Pirates finish up their east coast road trip, giving them more opportunities to improve their injy

Cherington said that Cruz has done well in Florida, improving his hand strength with swinging the bat and more gripping exercises and that there is healing in his hand.

Cruz won't return until after the All-Star break, but Cherington is confident that he will come back in July and that Cruz will start swinging the bat more once Cruz feels okay doing so.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s been in Florida progressing well," Cherington said. "He’s getting into just gripping and swinging the bat. We got to obviously let those bones fully heal. We’ve had checkups here, regular checkups, we’re seeing healing and as he’s telling us his hand is good enough, that swinging progression will ramp up.

“So it’s going to be a little bit longer. I think, certainly, looking at past the All-Star break at this point. We’re hoping it’s not too long past the All-Star break.”

Horwitz Still Not Done Major Part of Rehab Yet

The Pirates first baseman joined Cruz down in Florida sometime during the series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, June 29-July 2.

Horwitz suffered this injury when trying to beat out a double play in the fourth inning of the 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 25 and has missed 11 games.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cherington said that Horwitz is doing all baseball activities, aside from running, which will come as the final thing he does in his injury rehab.

Hamstring injuries can be quite tricky, so the Pirates are practicing caution , and Cherington doesn't see Horwitz returning until after the All-Star break.

“Relatively similar situation. He’s in Florida, again progressing well," Cherington said. "Obviously it’s a different injury with a hammy. He can do all the baseball activities other than running. Running and the baserunning progression will be the last thing.

"Similar in the sense, we’re looking past the All-Star break at this point and we’re hoping it’s not too far past the All-Star break."

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