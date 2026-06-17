Pirates Top Three Trade Partners Ahead of Deadline

Barring a complete collapse over the next month-and-a-half, it would appear likely that the Pittsburgh Pirates will be buyers at this year's trade deadline.

Their acquisitions of Bryan De La Cruz, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jalen Beeks, Nick Yorke and Billy Cook at the 2024 deadline ultimately didn't pan out as intended, with an 8-19 August pushing them out of playoff contention, meaning the organization will hope for a different outcome this time around.

Improving a bullpen that's stumbled to the tune of a 6.40 ERA in June is the clear top priority for Pittsburgh, though adding an outfielder and pushing Marcell Ozuna out of the picture could be on the agenda as well.

With that, here are three trade partners who line up well with what the Pirates need for a potential postseason push.

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Royals

Tied for the worst record in the American League at 29-44 and 7.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, it's all but certain the Royals will look to sell later this summer.

Kansas City has quite a few intriguing starting pitchers who could be up for grabs, including Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic, but the Pirates likely aren't going to pay a premium to bring in a rotation arm.

The Royals have several useful relievers that should interest Pittsburgh, however. Left-hander Daniel Lynch IV tops that list with a 1.80 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 30 innings. Prying him away from Kansas City won't be easy, however, considering he's until club control through the 2028 campaign.

Right-hander John Schreiber (2.83 ERA in 31 appearances) is on an expiring deal, as is southpaw Matt Strahm, who was one of baseball's top bullpen arms from 2022 to 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies before recording a 5.40 ERA so far this season as a member of the Royals.

Jun 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

New York Mets

At 32-40, the Mets aren't as clear-cut sellers as Kansas City, but they could be headed down that path if they don't turn it around in the immediate future.

The Pirates don't need left-handed relievers as much as they do right-handers, but both Brooks Raley (2.08 ERA in 26 innings) and A.J. Minter (0.00 ERA in eight appearances) are proven, reliable back-end options who shouldn't cost an arm and a leg as rentals.

Right-handers Luke Weaver (2.40 ERA across 30 innings) and Huascar Brazobán (2.02 ERA in 30 outings) are both having superb seasons out of New York's bullpen as well, though the latter is set to make $11 million in 2027 while the latter is under club control through 2029, meaning they'd be tougher to acquire for Pittsburgh.

Right-handed hitters Tyrone Taylor and Luis Robert Jr. are defensively-minded outfielders who could theoretically bring value to Pittsburgh too, yet they're both on the injured list with hip and spine issues, respectively, while not having clear timelines for a return.

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox

Plenty of speculation has emerged regarding the Pirates as a logical landing spot for Aroldis Chapman, perhaps the top reliever available at the deadline this season as a rental.

The 38-year-old has posted a 0.44 ERA with 14 saves and 28 strikeouts in 20 2/3 frames this year, plus he already knows Pittsburgh quite well after spending the 2024 campaign with the club.

Chapman would help solve a slew of the Pirates' late-game issues, and the same could be said for right-hander Garrett Whitlock (2.91 ERA across 22 appearances), though the fact that the latter has club options on his contract worth $8.25 million in 2027 and $10.5 million for 2028 may complicate any trade talks with the Pirates.

Additionally, Pittsburgh could potentially look into a deal for outfielder Jarren Duran, who put up a combined 13.9 bWAR between the 2024 and 2025 seasons before boasting a subpar .655 OPS with elite defense (five Outs Above Average) this year. The 29-year-old is under control through 2028 and would likely cost a pretty penny if moved.

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