Three Pitchers Pirates Could Trade For To Help Bullpen

Another day, another bullpen implosion from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates squandered an 8-3 lead to the Houston Astros in the penultimate bout of their three-game set, allowing six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to an 11-9 loss.

With an ERA of 4.32 on the year, Pittsburgh's bullpen is tied for the third-worst mark (per FanGraphs) in that stat for any club currently in playoff position.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, a rival executive stated that the Pirates are "being more aggressive than most clubs" in their search for relievers at the moment.

Just under two months away from the trade deadline, here are three bullpen arms the Pirates could target and ultimately acquire.

Apr 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver

With a pair of left-handers in Gregory Soto (2.86 ERA) and Evan Sisk (1.44 ERA) profiling as Pittsburgh's top-two relievers so far this season while Mason Montgomery's underlying metrics remain strong despite a 4.94 ERA, the club could really use a reliable late-inning righty option.

Weaver logged 12 saves for the New York Yankees between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns while boasting a 3.21 ERA in 148 2/3 innings over that stretch, and he's held down the fort for the New York Mets this year as a set-up man with a 2.67 ERA across 27 frames.

The 32-year-old is under control through 2027 after signing a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Mets this past offseason. It's no guarantee that they'll look to move him, but if they don't turn their year around and Pittsburgh is comfortable potentially taking on a portion of his salary next season, he'd be a perfect fit in its bullpen.

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender (37) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Anthony Bender

Bender was excellent for the Miami Marlins in 2025, recording a 2.16 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 50 innings before a right tibial stress reaction prematurely ended his campaign in August.

The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't skipped a beat this year, though, posting a 3.33 ERA to go alongside 26 strikeouts in 24 1/3 frames.

His hard-hit rate against is just 31.7 percent, which ranks in the 83rd percentile according to Baseball Savant, and he's under club control through the 2027 campaign, making him an enticing name for the Pirates.

May 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson (38) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Drew Anderson

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the league's most disappointing clubs this year, sitting at 25-38 and 11 games back in the AL Central, potentially opening the door for them to sell at the deadline.

Back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be the top name to watch if he's made available, but Detroit has a number of quality relievers as well, and Anderson in particular is intriguing.

The 32-year-old right-hander spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and the 2024 and 2025 campaigns as a member of the Korean Baseball Organization's SSG Landers before signing a one-year, $7 million contract with the Tigers back in December that includes a $10 million club option for 2027.

Anderson has put up a 3.92 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 39 innings so far this year. Furthermore, his 50.0 percent ground ball rate (80th percentile), whiff rate of 29.1 percent (78th percentile) and expected batting average against of .198 (89th percentile) all suggest that he's outperforming his surface-level numbers.

Anderson shouldn't require a haul to land from Detroit, and he'd make for a strong addition for the Pirates.

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