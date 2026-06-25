Pirates Get Tough Spencer Horwitz News

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without yet another one of their top hitters due to injury.

The Pirates relied on a hit parade to help them dispatch the Seattle Mariners in their recent contest, but it came with a loss regardless. Leadoff hitter and first baseman Spencer Horwitz was removed from the team's 11-1 victory after hitting into a double play and replaced with Esmerlyn Valdez.

It seems the news has only gotten worse for Horwitz, however. The team announced that he will be placed on the Injured List due to a left hamstring injury.

What Pirates Miss With Horwitz Injured

The thing that the Buccos will miss the most while Horwitz recovers is his presence at the plate. He's been a rock solid addition to the lineup since joining the club in 2025, but this year has been another story.

In 74 games, he's been the igniter of the Pirates' offense in the leadoff spot. He's registered 69 hits, 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in, good for a .280 batting average as well.

Horwitz also provided solid defense at the first base position. While he's no Gold Glover, he's allowed the team to play Ryan O'Hearn in the outfield and give them another reliable defender in the infield and left-handed hitter in the lineup.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) gestures as he circles the bases on a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Will Pirates Move Forward?

The player who can really pull the Pirates through Horwitz's injury is Esmerlyn Valdez. The young outfielder provides a desperately needed right-handed hitter for the lineup, but he also gives the Buccos a bit of flexibility. With his ability to play the outfield, the team can bring O'Hearn into the infield and let him patrol first base while Horwitz recovers.

Valdez is the x-factor in all of this. So far, he's looked a bit overwhelmed at the plate. Simultaneously, he's also shown flashes of brilliance. He's launched two home runs in just 30 at-bats, but he's also struck out 14 times. Possessing a powerful swing and frame, the 230-pound Valdez can bring some serious pop if he can stay in control.

This is also a golden opportunity for O'Hearn. He's played the majority of his innings in right field, but he'll likely be the primary first baseman until Horwitz returns, with a player like Endy Rodriguez ready to start there if needed.

Not only is it a great chance defensively, but it might be the bit of a fuel O'Hearn needs to find that fire again offensively. Since his return from injury, he's been less effective with the bat, but he still is a player with serious power potential at every at-bat. He can help make up for the temporary loss of Horwitz with a surging next few weeks.

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