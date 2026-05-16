Pirates Trade Alika Williams for Pitching Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have quite some time before the trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't be making any moves before then.

The Pirates announced that they traded minor league infielder Alika Williams to the Athletics for right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Robinson on May 16. This is the first real trade the Pirates have made in 2026, albeit, a minor league trade.

Williams had spent almost three years in the Pirates organization, after they traded for him on June 2, 2023, sending away right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson.

It's an interesting trade for the Pirates, who never really got what they wanted out of Williams, but are hoping that Robinson could develop into a solid pitcher for them in the future.

Alika Williams Tenure With the Pirates

He played for the Pirates in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons , mostly at shortstop, with 33 starts in 45 games in 2023 and 11 starts in 16 contests in 2024.

Williams spent almost two months with the Pirates in 2023, after they called him up on July 25, and slashed 198/.270/.248, with 20 hits in 101 at-bats, five doubles, six RBI and nine walks to 35 strikeouts.

May 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Alika Williams (25) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He was on the Pirates Opening Day roster in 2024 and spent most of the first two months with the team, but injuries and poor play, slashing .207/.242/.299 for an OPS of .541 in 37 games, saw him feature in just 14 more games the final four months of the campaign

Williams featured in 83 games for the Pirates and struggled at the plate, slashing .202/.257.271 for an OPS of .528, with 38 hits in 188 at-bats, nine doubles, two triples, no home runs, 11 RBI and 12 walks to 57 strikeouts.

He had much more success at Triple-A Indianapolis and slashed .317/.385/.467 for an OPS of .852 in 34 games before the Pirates traded him.

What the Pirates Get in Kyle Robinson

The Athletics took Robinson in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech and has pitched at Single-A, High-A and Double-A in his three seasons in the minor leagues.

Robinson spent all of his time this season with High-A Lansing, with a 1-1 record in five starts and six appearances, a 3.62 ERA over 27.1 innings pitched, a .240 batting average allowed and a 1.35 WHIP.

Texas Tech pitcher Kyle Robinson (42)] is the starter against Florida in Round 2 of NCAA Regionals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators fell to the Red Raiders 5-4. They will face U Conn Sunday. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 | Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 22-year old posted a 7-13 record over 27 starts in 34 appearances, a 4.52 ERA over 155.1 innings pitched, 115 strikeouts to 69 walks, a .271 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.48 WHIP in his three seasons in the Athletics farm system.

Robinson throws four pitches, a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and a changeup, while standing 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds.

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