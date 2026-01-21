Pirates Release Veteran Infielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big moves this offseason, including parting ways with some important players.

They traded right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-player haul in second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery .

Pittsburgh also traded right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso .

The Pirates let go of other players this offseason, including infielders Liover Peguero and Tsung Che- Cheng , outfielders Ji Hwan Bae and Alexander Canario , plus relievers in Dauri Moreta , Colin Holderman and Chase Shugart .

Another player they've recently let go of is infielder Alika Williams, releasing him on Jan. 16 according to the transactions log .

Alika Williams Tenure With the Pirates

Williams joined the Pirates on June 2, 2023 in a trade with the Rays for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson.

He started out with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he slashed .305/.384/.531 for an OPS of .915, with 39 hits in 128 at-bats, eight doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 36 games, leading the Pirates to select his contract on July 25 and bring him up.

Williams played in 46 games for Pittsburgh that season, but struggled to show his talents at the major league level. He slashed 198/.270/.248, with 20 hits in 101 at-bats, five doubles, six RBI and nine walks to 35 strikeouts.

Apr 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Alika Williams (25) fields a ground ball for an out against Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (not pictured) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He started out the 2024 season with the Pirates, where he struggled to keep a spot on the roster, getting sent down to Triple-A four times and dealing with a right wrist sprain that kept him off the Pirates for almost two months.

Williams again put up poor numbers with the Pirates that campaign, slashing .207/.242/.299 for an OPS of .541 in 37 games, with 18 hits in 87 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, five RBI and three walks to 22 strikeouts

He had better success in Indianapolis in 2024, slashing .311/.384/.396 for an OPS of .780, with 51 hits in 164 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, 13 RBI and 20 walks to 34 strikeouts.

The Pirates designated Williams for assignment on Feb. 3, 2025, and he spent the entire season at Triple-A.

He had a solid season, slashing .268/.329/.393 for an OPS of .722 in 103 games, with 94 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 42 RBI and 27 walks to 70 strikeouts.

Williams spent most of his time at shortstop with the Pirates, with 33 starts in 45 games in 2023 and 11 starts in 16 contests in 2024. He also started 15 games of the 20 he played at second base in 2024.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .202 .257 .271 .528

Hits Doubles RBI BB/K 38 9 11 12/57

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!