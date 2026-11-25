PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a big addition this offseason, especially as they aim for postseason contention.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still exploring trades for second baseman Ketel Marte, per Francys Romero , which should entice many MLB teams.

Pittsburgh hasn't made its big signing/addition yet, and with less than a week until the current collective bargaining agreement expires , they're running out of time.

Marte could be just that for the Pirates, but there are both positives and negatives to pursuing a move like this.

Why the Pirates Should Trade for Ketel Marte

The Pittsburgh Pirates are aiming to bring back Brandon Lowe for the 2027 season and beyond, but he rejected the qualifying offer ($23.15 million) and is still a free agent.

Lowe will have many suitors, with both big-market teams, the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, reportedly interested in him, which could price the Pirates out of re-signing him .

Marte isn't exactly the player Lowe is, but he is a strong switch-hitting power bat that would excel at PNC Park.

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) doubles in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has hit 111 home runs over the past four seasons, the most of any second baseman and the 14th-most in baseball.

Only 13 of those home runs wouldn't have been so at PNC Park, and that includes one in the past two seasons (50 total).

Marte was a two-time All-Star in 2024 and 2025, earning National League Silver Slugger Awards and All-MLB First Team honors.

He hit .288/.374/.539 for an OPS of .913 during that time, with 283 hits, 64 home runs and 167 RBI, while also possessing some of the best expected stats of any hitter in baseball.

The Pirates need someone who can hit left-handed pitching, and Marte has been excellent in his career, slashing .306/.365/.539 for an OPS of .905, an impressive feat as a switch-hitter.

Marte is also strong defensively, putting up +31 defensive runs saved (DRS), +10 outs above average (OAA) and +15 fielding run value (FRV) in his career at second base.

The combination of power, hitting against southpaws and strong defense makes Marte a strong addition for the Pirates.

Why the Pirates Shouldn't Trade for Ketel Marte

The Pirates need the type of player that Marte is, especially if they miss out on Lowe, but there are reasons for them not to make this kind of trade.

Marte has missed games for unexcused absences in the past two seasons, landing him on the restricted list each time, a major reason why the Diamondbacks are willing to trade him.

Lowe was the consummate teammate : excellent on the field and a leader off of it, while also serving the Pittsburgh community, earning the Pirates' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from that to Marte, who has let his teammates down with those absences, would be a massive culture shift for the Pirates.

Marte is also on the third season of his six-year, $116.5 million contract extension he signed in 2025, which includes $89.5 million remaining on his contract.

He makes $13.75 million this season, but then $20 million in 2028 and $22 million each in 2029 and 2030.

Marte also has the Pirates on his no-trade clause list , which doesn't necessarily stop them from trading for him, but does make it another obstacle they'd have to go through.

Final Verdict?

There's no doubt that Marte would be a solid addition to the Pirates' lineup for 2027 and a great offensive/defensive replacement for Lowe.

Pittsburgh can't afford to waste 2027, so if they don't re-sign Lowe , they need to find that power either in free agency or the trade market.

Marte, even with his stints on the restricted list and big-time money, has shown that and would excel at PNC Park.

The money he is making would be comparable to what Lowe will likely get in his deal and both players are about the same age, with Lowe at 32 and Marte at 33.

Marte did regress last season, hitting .249/.316/.432 for an OPS of .748 after hitting .283/.376/.517 for an OPS of .893 in 2025, so there are concerns about him regressing as he gets older.

The Pirates have to decide what they're willing to do to build the best roster they possibly can next season.

If they think Marte is a part of that and they're willing to part with the trade capital/payroll for him, then it's worth going after.