Pirates Showing Trade Interest in Yankees Relief Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — Bullpen arms are the main target for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline they were looking at one pitcher as an answer for their problems.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Pirates, "had some interest", in trading for New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval.

Sherman also noted that the Yankees would have to take on some of Doval's contract for that to happen and calling out the Pirates' frugality.

It's another name the Pirates have been connected to ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline and there are reasons for why they would go after Doval.

Why the Pirates Would Trade for Doval

Doval is an experienced relief pitcher at the major league level, with this his sixth season and 338 appearances in that time.

He pitched for the San Francisco Giants from 2021-25, before the traded him to the Yankees at the deadline last season, and was their closing pitcher for a large part of that time, with 107 saves in 130 opportunities, an 82.3% save rate.

Jul 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will want a right-handed relief pitcher and one that can perform in high leverage, something Doval has done in his career.

Doval posted a sub-3.00 ERA over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with 66 saves in 77 opportunities, including leading the National League with 39 saves in 2023.

He hasn't quite the same success with the Yankees, not in the closer role and posting a 4.85 ERA over 63 appearances since getting traded, but the experience and chance for a new setting could see the Pirates get Doval to a spot where he is in that closer role .

Doval still has his velocity, throwing his sinker and cutter around 98 mph, and is one of the better pitchers at getting ground balls, with his GB% at 56.6%, 11th-highest of any qualified pitcher.

Will the Pirates Add Doval Via Trade?

There's no doubt the Pirates will add at the deadline , so them showing interest in Doval doesn't come as a surprise.

Doval makes $6.1 million this season and has one more year before hitting free agency ahead of the 2029 season, so if they add him via trade, they will have to pay some of that.

May 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money shouldn't be an issue for the Pirates, but this is a different trade than if they were going after players on a team looking to sell, with the Yankees also in competition for the postseason.

Doval does have great velocity, but he's also given up an average exit velocity of 90.9 mph and a hard-hit rate of 49.6 %, 29th-highest and seventh-highest in baseball, respectively.

The Pirates need some consistency out of their bullpen arms and Doval hasn't been the greatest this season with that, but if he doesn't come at a big price, either money-wise or in terms of prospects , he could be an addition they make in the coming week or so.

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