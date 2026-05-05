Pirates World Series Champion Dies at 94

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost many great players in the past year or so and they are mourning the death of another.

The Pirates confirmed that former outfielder and coach Bob Skinner died at the age of 94 years old on May 4. Skinner played nine of his 12 seasons in the major leagues (with the Pirates and was coach for two stints and 10 seasons total, spending almost two decades with the franchise.

He helped the Pirates win the 1960 World Series , where he was an All-Star , and then the 1979 World Series as a coach.

Skinner played 1,100 game for the Pirates, slashing .280/.355/.426 for an OPS of .781, serving as a solid hitter for the franchise during his time.

“As a member of the 1960 World Series championship team, Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement. “Bob was a talented player, a proud Pirate and a respected member of the baseball community. On behalf of the entire Pirates organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.”



Bob Skinner Pirates Background

Skinner was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in La Jolla, Calif. and the Pirates would sign him as an amateur free agent in the start of the 1950s.

He would eventually play his first full MLB season in 1954 and then after time in the minors in 1955, played in Pittsburgh the next eight seasons from 1956-63, primarily as their left fielder, playing opposite Hall of Famer right fielder Roberto Clemente.

May 1966; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente during the 1966 season at Forbes Field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

His best season came in 1958, when he slashed .321/.387/.491 for an OPS of .879, with 170 hits, 33 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs, 70 RBI and 58 walks to 55 strikeouts, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing 15th in National League MVP voting.

Skinner hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning of the first game of the 1960 World Series, leading the Pirates to a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees at Forbes Field, which they won in seven games. That was the sole hit he had in eight plate appearances and in the two games he played in.

He hit above. 300 twice more with the Pirates, batting .305 in 1957 and .302 in 1962 and finished his career with 1,198 hits, 197 doubles, 58 triples, 103 home runs, 531 RBI and 485 walks to 646 strikeouts.

Skinner returned as batting coach for the Pirates for three seasons from 1974-76 and then returned in that role in 1979, winning the World Series that year, and staying for seven seasons through 1985.

Pirates Losing Many Greats Recently

The Pirates have lost a number of their best players in the past year, a tough time for a franchise with so much history.

Pittsburgh has lost three other players from their 1960 World Series team in Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski on Feb. 20 at 89 years old, Pirates Hall of Famer Elroy Face on Feb. 12 at 97 years old and outfielder Bob Oldis at 97 years old on Sept. 21.

Jul 5, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former second baseman and Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Mazeroski throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Pirates host the New York Yankees at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The only living Pirates from the 1960 World Series is Pirates Hall of Fame pitcher Vern Law.

Other Pittsburgh Pirates that have died recently include 1979 World Series winners in infielder Phil Garner at 76 years old on April 12 due to pancreatic cancer and Hall of Famer Dave Parker to Parkinson's disease at 74 years old on June 28, plus 1971 World Series winner in pitcher Dave Giusti on Jan. 11 at 86 years old.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!