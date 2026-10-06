What a Successful Pirates' Offseason Actually Looks Like

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made progress in 2026, which should push them towards a great offseason and improve the roster for 2027.

The Pirates finally clinched their first winning season since 2018 with an 82-80 record in 2026, ending the second-longest streak in baseball.

Pittsburgh also missed the playoffs , six games behind the final team in the National League Wild Card race, and hasn't made it since 2015, also the second-longest streak in baseball to the Los Angeles Angels (2014).

An 11-win improvement from 2025 to 2026 is a big one for the Pirates, but they need to do more, and there are a few ways this offseason can push them towards the postseason.

Re-Signing Brandon Lowe

One easy way for the Pirates to have a great offseason is to re-sign free agent second baseman Brandon Lowe and keeping with the team for the foreseeable future.

Lowe was fantastic for the Pirates in 2026, dominating at the plate, making great defensive improvements, leading in the clubhouse and was great with the community off the field, the team's Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His power was the best on the Pirates and for any second baseman in MLB, leading both with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

The Pirates can't let that kind of player leave their team and sign elsewhere, which his teammates made known towards the end of the season.

Pittsburgh will have to commit some serious money to Lowe, but bucking that trend of letting your best talent go elsewhere is one the franchise must do if they want to seriously compete for the postseason.

Adding to the Bullpen

The Pirates started off 2026 with a bullpen they thought would excel after a strong 2025, but things went wrong quickly.

Dennis Santana, Justin Lawrence and Isaac Mattson all regressed massively, with the Pirates designating the former two for assignment.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates fixed their bullpen at the trade deadline , but they need to continue to do that this offseason to make it even better.

Pittsburgh has a strong core, long relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski, Lake Bachar and Yohan Ramírez, setup man Luke Weaver and closer Mason Montgomery , plus two southpaw options in Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk.

The Pirates should look to add a high-leverage reliever and a strong left-handed pitcher, as they did with Gregory Soto last offseason.

Signing two solid free agents would go a long way toward ensuring the Pirates have a solid bullpen on Opening Day, and don't have to wait until the trade deadline to make it better.

Signing/Trading For A Right-Handed Power Bat

The Pirates were awful against left-handed starting pitching in 2026: an 18-33 record and batting 231/.303/.360 for an OPS of .663.

Pittsburgh posted the second-lowest slugging percentage, fourth-lowest OPS, seventh-lowest batting average and 11th-lowest on-base percentage against southpaw starters, and it was a dramatic difference from their 64-47 record against right-handed pitchers.

The Pirates have some solid internal options against left-handed pitching : center fielder Oneil Cruz, right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez, shortstop Konnor Griffin, catcher Rafael Flores Jr., but they need another right-handed power bat that can produce and attack lefties.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh signed designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to do that in 2026, but he was poor throughout and they DFA'd him in early August.

The Pirates must scour the free agent and trade markets for that right-handed power bat, or really, anyone that can hit left-handed pitchers.

Signing/Trading for A Third Baseman

I've written about this before in my perfect Pirates' Opening Day lineup for 2027 and the Pirates' offseason needs , but a third baseman addition should be a top priority for them.

Nick Gonzales is a good hitter and was sixth in baseball with a .303 batting average, but was terrible defensively and doesn't produce power, six home runs in 2026.

Sep 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) in the field against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates need more production from the third base position, someone who isn't as poor defensively and adds home runs to a solid lineup.

Houston Astros' Isaac Paredes and Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo are two names I've suggested before, with both being strong right-handed power hitters.

Mayo also hit 16 home runs against left-handed pitching in 2026, tied for the most in MLB, which fits another need as well.

The Pirates need every position in their lineup to be a positive, and adding a third baseman shows that they are committed to doing that.

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