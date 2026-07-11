Quiz: Can You Name Every Four-Homer Game in MLB History?
Home runs. Dingers. Moonshots. Taters. If you're a baseball fan, there's nothing more exciting than going to the ballpark and watching one leave the yard. In over a century of Major League Baseball, the high-water mark for most home runs by a player in a single game is four—first achieved in the late-19th century, and most recently last year.
To date, there have been 21 instances of a player hitting four home runs in an MLB game. That makes it a rarer feat than a perfect game (24). The list of players who can say they’ve done it range from Hall of Famers to rookies, multi-time All-Stars to journeymen whose relatively unremarkable careers still managed to find this one moment of historic brilliance.
Think you can recall every four-homer game in MLB history if we spot you the team and date? Test your knowledge below.
The 2025 season saw three different players pull off a four-homer game, the most ever in a single season. Nine of the 21 instances have happened in the 21st century. To date, six of the 21 players who have hit four home runs in a game have been elected to the Hall of Fame.
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Nick Selbe is a programming editor at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about baseball. Before joining SI in March 2020 as a Breaking and Trending News writer, he worked for the Orange County Register, MLB Advanced Media, Graphiq and Bleacher Report. Selbe received a bachelor’s in communication from the University of Southern California.