Surprise Announcement for Home Run Derby in Texas Made During Sunday Night Baseball
The first of eight big bats descending on Arlington for All-Star festivities made a big announcement during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson revealed on the broadcast while being mic’d up against the Texas Rangers that he’ll be a contestant in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 at Globe Life Field. Henderson, taking part in his first Home Run Derby, is the first of the eight participants to go public.
The shortstop broke the news in the third inning. The Rangers went on to win 11-2, highlighted by rookie Wyatt Langford hitting for the cycle.
“This will be my first competitive one ever, so I’m just looking to be competitive out there. I mean, obviously going to win it,” Henderson told the ESPN broadcast team. “But yeah, as long as I can put up some competitive rounds, then I'll be happy.”
Henderson is tied with Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani for second in the majors with 26 home runs. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge leads with 31. Henderson hit 28 homers last season on his way to winning American League Rookie of the Year.
Competing in the Home Run Derby was a no-brainer decision for Henderson, who turned 23 on Saturday.
“Watching it as a kid growing up, just obviously something that seemed like it’d be pretty cool, and to have that opportunity is pretty special,” Henderson said after the game, according to MLB.com. “So I’m looking forward to it.”
All-Star Week begins July 12 and runs through the All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field.
